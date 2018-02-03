Hefty wins for Tipp and Meath as Cavan and Armagh share the spoils after thriller

Tipperary have been making their mark in Division 2. Source: Cody Glenn/SPORTSFILE

THERE WERE SIX Lidl Ladies National League fixtures down for decision today, with Tipperary and Meath among those running to impressive victories while Cavan and Armagh played out a thrilling draw in Division 2.

2017 All-Ireland intermediate champions and Division 3 title league holders Tipperary’s rise through the higher flight continued as they built on last week’s win with a hammering over Laois.

Shane Ronayne’s charges, who went unbeaten last year, swatted Laois aside with a 5-14 to 1-5 victory in Ardfinnan.

Templeport played host to a thrilling encounter between last year’s Division 2 beaten finalists Cavan, and Armagh — the side who were relegated from the top flight.

The clash finished 2-14 a-piece, with scoring stars Aisling Doonan and Bronagh Sheridan combining for 1-11 of Cavan’s exploits while Aimee Mackin and Caroline O’Hanlon impressed for the Orchard county.

Cavan star Aisling Doonan. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

In today’s third Division 2 fixture, Lauren McGregor hit two of Waterford’s three goals as they comprehensively beat Clare on a scoreline of 3-12 to 1-4.

Meanwhile in Division 3, Meath showed their intent and well and truly put Longford to the sword with a 7-14 to 0-1 drubbing while Kildare coasted past Offaly.

For the second consecutive week, Leitrim conceded the points on offer. Wexford were given the walk-over with concerns building that Leitrim will fail to field a team this year.

And finally in Division 4, new Limerick manager John Ryan oversaw his charges to a 2-12 to 0-8 win over Antrim, making it two from two for the Shannonsiders.

The weekend’s four Division 1 fixtures are down for decision tomorrow, with some exciting action on the cards. 2017 All-Ireland senior champions Dublin are on the road again as they face 2016 Lidl Ladies National League Division 2 winners Westmeath.

The four Division 1 Round 2 clashes are down for decision tomorrow. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Elsewhere, Cork continue their bid for six league titles in-a-row as they host Monaghan, Kerry and Mayo go head-to-head and Donegal and Mayo do battle.

There’s six more matches to be played tomorrow; one each in Division 2 and 3, and three in Division 4.

Lidl Ladies National Football League results – Saturday, 3 February 2017

Division 2

Waterford 3-12 Clare 1-4

Cavan 2-14 Armagh 2-14

Tipperary 5-14 Laois 1-5

Division 3

Offaly 3-2 Kildare 2-11

Meath 7-14 Longford 0-1

Wexford 0-0 Leitrim CONC

Division 4

Limerick 2-12 Antrim 0-8

- Updated 19.00

