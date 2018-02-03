Hefty wins for Tipp and Meath as Cavan and Armagh share the spoils after thriller

THERE WERE SIX Lidl Ladies National League fixtures down for decision today, with Tipperary and Meath among those running to impressive victories while Cavan and Armagh played out a thrilling draw in Division 2.
2017 All-Ireland intermediate champions and Division 3 title league holders Tipperary’s rise through the higher flight continued as they built on last week’s win with a hammering over Laois.
Shane Ronayne’s charges, who went unbeaten last year, swatted Laois aside with a 5-14 to 1-5 victory in Ardfinnan.
Templeport played host to a thrilling encounter between last year’s Division 2 beaten finalists Cavan, and Armagh — the side who were relegated from the top flight.
The clash finished 2-14 a-piece, with scoring stars Aisling Doonan and Bronagh Sheridan combining for 1-11 of Cavan’s exploits while Aimee Mackin and Caroline O’Hanlon impressed for the Orchard county.
In today’s third Division 2 fixture, Lauren McGregor hit two of Waterford’s three goals as they comprehensively beat Clare on a scoreline of 3-12 to 1-4.
Meanwhile in Division 3, Meath showed their intent and well and truly put Longford to the sword with a 7-14 to 0-1 drubbing while Kildare coasted past Offaly.
For the second consecutive week, Leitrim conceded the points on offer. Wexford were given the walk-over with concerns building that Leitrim will fail to field a team this year.
And finally in Division 4, new Limerick manager John Ryan oversaw his charges to a 2-12 to 0-8 win over Antrim, making it two from two for the Shannonsiders.
The weekend’s four Division 1 fixtures are down for decision tomorrow, with some exciting action on the cards. 2017 All-Ireland senior champions Dublin are on the road again as they face 2016 Lidl Ladies National League Division 2 winners Westmeath.
Elsewhere, Cork continue their bid for six league titles in-a-row as they host Monaghan, Kerry and Mayo go head-to-head and Donegal and Mayo do battle.
There’s six more matches to be played tomorrow; one each in Division 2 and 3, and three in Division 4.
You can find the fixtures here.
Lidl Ladies National Football League results – Saturday, 3 February 2017
Division 2
- Waterford 3-12 Clare 1-4
- Cavan 2-14 Armagh 2-14
- Tipperary 5-14 Laois 1-5
Division 3
- Offaly 3-2 Kildare 2-11
- Meath 7-14 Longford 0-1
- Wexford 0-0 Leitrim CONC
Division 4
- Limerick 2-12 Antrim 0-8
- Updated 19.00
