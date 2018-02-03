  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 3 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hefty wins for Tipp and Meath as Cavan and Armagh share the spoils after thriller

Elsewhere across the Lidl Ladies National Leagues, there were wins for Waterford, Kildare and Limerick.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 6:19 PM
4 hours ago 8,290 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3832341

Tipperary v Tyrone - TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final Tipperary have been making their mark in Division 2. Source: Cody Glenn/SPORTSFILE

THERE WERE SIX Lidl Ladies National League fixtures down for decision today, with Tipperary and Meath among those running to impressive victories while Cavan and Armagh played out a thrilling draw in Division 2.

2017 All-Ireland intermediate champions and Division 3 title league holders Tipperary’s rise through the higher flight continued as they built on last week’s win with a hammering over Laois.

Shane Ronayne’s charges, who went unbeaten last year, swatted Laois aside with a 5-14 to 1-5 victory in Ardfinnan.

Templeport played host to a thrilling encounter between last year’s Division 2 beaten finalists Cavan, and Armagh — the side who were relegated from the top flight.

The clash finished 2-14 a-piece, with scoring stars Aisling Doonan and Bronagh Sheridan combining for 1-11 of Cavan’s exploits while Aimee Mackin and Caroline O’Hanlon impressed for the Orchard county.

Aisling Doonan scores a point from a free Cavan star Aisling Doonan. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

In today’s third Division 2 fixture, Lauren McGregor hit two of Waterford’s three goals as they comprehensively beat Clare on a scoreline of 3-12 to 1-4.

Meanwhile in Division 3, Meath showed their intent and well and truly put Longford to the sword with a 7-14 to 0-1 drubbing while Kildare coasted past Offaly.

For the second consecutive week, Leitrim conceded the points on offer. Wexford were given the walk-over with concerns building that Leitrim will fail to field a team this year.

And finally in Division 4, new Limerick manager John Ryan oversaw his charges to a 2-12 to 0-8 win over Antrim, making it two from two for the Shannonsiders.

The weekend’s four Division 1 fixtures are down for decision tomorrow, with some exciting action on the cards. 2017 All-Ireland senior champions Dublin are on the road again as they face 2016 Lidl Ladies National League Division 2 winners Westmeath.

Sinead Goldrick, Roisin Friel, Orlagh Farmer and Sarah Rowe The four Division 1 Round 2 clashes are down for decision tomorrow. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Elsewhere, Cork continue their bid for six league titles in-a-row as they host Monaghan, Kerry and Mayo go head-to-head and Donegal and Mayo do battle.

There’s six more matches to be played tomorrow; one each in Division 2 and 3, and three in Division 4.

You can find the fixtures here.

Lidl Ladies National Football League results – Saturday, 3 February 2017

Division 2

  • Waterford 3-12 Clare 1-4
  • Cavan 2-14 Armagh 2-14
  • Tipperary 5-14 Laois 1-5

Division 3 

  • Offaly 3-2 Kildare 2-11
  • Meath 7-14 Longford 0-1
  • Wexford 0-0 Leitrim CONC

Division 4

  • Limerick 2-12 Antrim 0-8

- Updated 19.00

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Fish in water’ Staunton writes history but loses out in battle of the Irish Down Under

0-5 for Sean Cavanagh on Croke Park return as Moy lift All-Ireland intermediate title

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
Saints battle back in five-goal thriller with Baggies and the rest of today's Premier League action
Sanchez bags first goal in United colours as Mourinho's side ease past Huddersfield
FRANCE
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again
Sexton's moment, immense James Ryan and work-ons for Ireland
FOOTBALL
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off
IRELAND
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
'He was the One Direction of his day': These musicians want to resurrect the almost-forgotten Thomas Moore
SIX NATIONS
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Player ratings: How Ireland fared in a late, late victory at the Stade de France
'Johnny f*****g Sexton' - The reaction to Ireland's last-gasp win over France

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie