Cavan remain unbeaten in Division 2 after strolling to 13-point win over Louth

AFTER A LATE-earned draw away to Clare in their Allianz Football League Division 2 opener last week, Cavan remain unbeaten following a 13-point victory over Louth this evening.

Mattie McGleenan’s men clocked up a tally of 3-17 and dominated for much of the Kingspan Breffni Park encounter.

Following relegation from the top tier last term, Cavan are fielding a new-look team with many younger players stepping up to the mark.

The Breffni county opened proceedings on the right note on home turf, with Caoimhín O’Reilly, Oisin Kiernan and Enda Flanagan among those to hit early scores.

Ryan Burns was one of the Louth players to inspire them to stay in touch as Cavan got on top but at half-time, there was just two points between the sides – 0-10 to 0-8.

Castlerahan veteran Cian Mackey — in his 14th campaign in the blue jersey — made his impact felt straight from his introduction from the bench just before the interval, registering a tally of 0-4 throughout.

But it was three Cavan goals that proved crucial — Brian Magee with the first, Ciarán Brady with the second and Shercock clubman Niall Clerkin with the final blow with seven minutes of play remaining.

