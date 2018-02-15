'Great for Wexford football' - ex-Irish striker Doyle to get involved in GAA with county's U20 side

ONE OF WEXFORD’S most famous sporting sons is set to get involved on the county’s GAA scene this year as Kevin Doyle has come on board with the U20 football side in an advisory role.

Source: INPHO

Former Ireland striker Doyle announced his retirement from soccer last September on medical advice after suffering two concussions last season.

Thanks to everyone for all the goodwill messages regarding my retiremant, greatly appreciated 👍 — Kevin Doyle (@KevinDoyle1983) October 13, 2017 Source: Kevin Doyle /Twitter

Since his playing career came to an end Doyle has moved home to his native Wexford and he is set to help the U20 side.

Doyle played Gaelic football for Adamstown GAA club as a youngster and at schools level for Good Counsel in New Ross.

He is good friends with Eric Bradley, a former Wexford senior footballer, who is a selector with the U20 team. Both Bradley and the U20 manager Brendan Kehoe are Adamstown club men.

PJ Banville, who brought his senior inter-county career to a close with Wexford last November, is also a selector with the side and described to The42 the boost to their setup that Doyle’s addition provides.

PJ Banville retired last November. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“Kevin is coming in with us in an advisory role,” said Banville.

“It’s great for Wexford football to have someone with his experience in sport getting involved and it’s great to have him working with the young lads this year.”

@OfficialWexGAA u20 football management team are delighted to announce @KevinDoyle1983 on a advisory roll and a @morrga as goal keeping coach a great addition for wexford football #thefutureisbright — pj banville (@pj123_) February 14, 2018 Source: pj banville /Twitter

Doyle enjoyed an excellent career as he won 63 caps for Ireland and netted 14 times for his country at senior level.

Kevin Doyle celebrates his goal against Kazakhstan in 2012. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

He started his career in the League of Ireland with St Patrick’s Athletic and Cork City before ending it in Major League Soccer with Colorado Rapids.

In between Doyle had a career in England that featured spells with Reading, Wolves, QPR and Crystal Palace.

2018 is the first year of the new U20 football championship in the GAA as it replaces the old U21 format.

Wexford have been drawn in their group in Leinster with Dublin, Longford and Westmeath. Their matches are due to take place on 28 May, 4 June and 16 June before the knockout stages take place.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!