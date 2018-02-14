King Con - O'Callaghan and McCarthy help UCD claim victory after marathon Sigerson Cup semi-final

UCD 0-18

Ulster University 1-13

Orla Bannon reports from Inniskeen

(after two periods of extra-time)

DUBLIN’S CON O’CALLAGHAN and Monaghan’s Conor McCarthy helped UCD win a marathon Sigerson Cup semi-final tonight against UUJ as they set up a final against NUI Galway on Saturday afternoon.

Dublin's Con O'Callaghan and Monaghan's Conor McCarthy both starred for UCD tonight. Source: INPHO

O’Callaghan, fresh from his exploits in helping Cuala reach the All-Ireland club hurling final last Saturday, lined out for the first time in the Sigerson Cup this season for UCD and made his mark for John Divilly’s side.

He kicked the final point of the game from a free to seal a two-point victory. UUJ drew level at 0-12 apiece at the end of normal time and hit the net early in the first period of extra-time through Tyrone’s Mark Bradley.

But UCD countered with Monaghan’s McCarthy excellent as the 2016 champions secured a final place for a third year in a row.

More to follow…

