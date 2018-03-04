  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ex-Dundalk star Patrick McEleney knew very little about his debut goal for Oldham

Irish midfielder Jack Byrne took the initial shot, while former League of Ireland striker Eoin Doyle was also on target.

By Ben Blake Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 1:06 PM
2 hours ago 3,475 Views 4 Comments
LEAGUE OF IRELAND fans will be used to seeing Patrick McEleney scoring incredible goals in recent years.

This is unlikely to make the former Dundalk and Derry City attacker’s highlights reel, but he was nevertheless delighted to get off the mark on his debut for Oldham Athletic yesterday.

McEleney made a switch to the League One club in January, but had to wait until yesterday to be handed his competitive bow. The 25-year-old came on early in the second half, and broke the deadlock in fortuitous circumstances on 78 minutes.

After a dribble through the middle, he found Irish midfielder Jack Byrne and his effort from long distance came off the back of McEleney to loop in.

Another substitute, ex-Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers striker Eoin Doyle, sealed the 2-0 win over Scunthorpe United four minutes later.

Asked it he would be claiming the goal, McEleney said: “100%.

“Jack has just given it to me but more importantly it was a great result and we look upwards now.

It was tough and it’s my first game in a while and we had to dig in so we are over the moon to win.”

Doyle, who was making his return since rejoining the Latics on loan from Preston, added: “It’s great to be back and it’s great to have Paddy on board as well. He’s a magician with his feet and he’s going to excite the crowd.

