This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 22 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenage striker scores debut double as brilliant Bohs extend winning run

The Gypises have now recorded nine victories on the trot after getting the better of St Patrick’s Athletic.

By Dave Donnelly Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 7:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,681 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4249880

Ali Reghba celebrates scoring a goal with the fans Celebrations for Bohemians after Ali Reghba's first goal. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

St Patrick’s Athletic 1
Bohemians 3

Dave Donnelly reports from Richmond Park

IT WAS A case of lightning striking twice for Ali Reghba as the youngster grabbed a brace to help Bohemians overcome St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

The 17-year-old striker scored twice in three second-half minutes at the same venue when Bohs’ U19 side sealed the Enda McGuill Cup less than three weeks ago.

Reghba, a German-born Irishman, repeated the trick on his full league debut, scoring either side of fellow debutant Robbie McCourt to send Bohs above Pat’s into the top half of the table.

Bohs manager Keith Long handed full debuts to three teenagers — and a fourth off the bench — as he changed all 11 starters ahead of next Sunday’s FAI Cup semi-final with Cork City.

That decision appeared suspect when the Saints took the lead with just over three minutes on the clock through Achille Campion. Dan Byrne was penalised for a foul on Jake Keegan and Ryan Brennan floated in the resulting free- kick. The Frenchman was completely unmarked as he nodded the ball past Colin McCabe.

Achille Campion scores a goal Achille Campion gave Pat's an early lead. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Keegan almost doubled the lead two minutes later as he met Dean Clarke’s drilled cross with his head, but McCabe was down smartly to save at his near post.

The Gypsies slowly grew into the game and began to dominate possession, with wingers Ryan Graydon and Danny Grant finding plenty of space outside the Saints’ narrow back three.

And it was no surprise that the leveller involved both wingers, Graydon’s cross finding Grant at the back stick, and he unselfishly teed up Reghba to score from close range.

Bohs’ dominance grew from there and they could have led when McCourt beat a man on the inside before curling a shot goalwards, only for it to narrowly clear the crossbar.

The former West Bromwich Albion man wouldn’t be denied early in the second half, however, as he finished into an empty net following more good work from Reghba.

Reghba held the ball up before sliding in Grant on the right. His low shot was well-saved by Brendan Clarke, but McCourt knocked home the loose ball.

Eoghan Stokes with Jamie Lennon Bohemians' Eoghan Stokes being pursued by Jamie Lennon of St Patrick's Athletic. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Omochere replaced Graydon with 12 minutes left for his league debut and he showed deft skill to weave through two defenders before sliding Reghba in on goal.

The striker — who must now be considering Richmond Park something of a home away from home — saved the best finish for last as he hammered the ball low into the corner.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: B Clarke; Desmond, Leahy, Barker; Madden, Lennon, Markey, R Brennan (Clifford 61), D Clarke (Bermingham 72); Keegan (C Byrne 65), Campion.

BOHEMIANS: McCabe; Lyons, Cornwall, D Byrne, Kirk; O Brennan, McCourt (Lunney 70), Stokes; Grant (Hamilton 81), Graydon (Omochere 78), Reghba.

Rob Hennessy (Limerick).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dave Donnelly
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho annoyed by Man United's blunt attack in Wolves draw
    Mourinho annoyed by Man United's blunt attack in Wolves draw
    Ronaldo vows to lose weight and assist training after buying La Liga club
    'It's great to be back and I just hope we get a win': Sir Alex returns to Old Trafford
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Southampton &amp; Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Southampton & Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Kane on target to help Tottenham end three-match losing run
    Kane on target to help Tottenham end three-match losing run
    Superb Man City stuff five past Cardiff, Burnley thump Bournemouth and Vardy leads Foxes to three points
    Moutinho stunner sees Man United falter at home again
    UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE
    Zurich star celebrates Europe League winning goal by jumping towards fans - it doesn't end well
    Zurich star celebrates Europe League winning goal by jumping towards fans - it doesn't end well
    Aubameyang at the double as Arsenal prevail in Europa League opener
    Late drama sees Celtic claim first European group stage win in 11 matches

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie