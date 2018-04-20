  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Hole-in-one not enough as tournament favourite Dunne misses the cut in Morocco

The 25-year-old struggled to a four-over par round of 76 today.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 20 Apr 2018, 8:45 PM
33 minutes ago 823 Views No Comments
Dunne celebrates his ace with playing partner Edoardo Molinari.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

A HOLE-IN-ONE ON the penultimate hole of an up-and-down round wasn’t enough for Paul Dunne, as his sparkling form extinguished in Morocco with a missed cut at the Trophee Hassan II.

Dunne came into this week as the tournament favourite on the back of a second-place finish in Spain, as well as consecutive top-10 placings on the PGA Tour, but a disastrous start to today’s round cost him dearly.

Following Thursday’s round of 73, Dunne was four over through three holes after opening with bogey, bogey and double bogey and although he staged a fightback with back-to-back birdies and then the ace, a four-over par 76 saw him miss the cut by two shots.

Former winner Michael Hoey and Gavin Moynihan didn’t fare much better, with both failing to make the weekend.

Spain’s Alvaro Quiros sits atop the leaderboard at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam after supplementing his opening round 70 with a 67 today to finish on seven-under par, and a shot ahead of Australia’s Andrew Dodt.

