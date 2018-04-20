  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Adare Manor to bid for 2026 Ryder Cup after completion of €70 million redesign

Owner JP McManus said he wants to bring the tournament back to Ireland.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 20 Apr 2018, 6:47 PM
49 minutes ago 1,363 Views 2 Comments
Rory McIlroy in action at the Limerick course today.
Image: Eóin Noonan
Rory McIlroy in action at the Limerick course today.
Rory McIlroy in action at the Limerick course today.
Image: Eóin Noonan

AFTER A MULTI-MILLION Euro redevelopment and confirmation today that Adare Manor is due to stage the Irish Open in the coming years, the Limerick resort will also bid to host the Ryder Cup when the tournament returns to Europe in 2026.

The course, owned by JP McManus, was officially re-opened today after a €70 million face lift, which included an extensive redesign process, led by world-renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio.

Adare Manor will host the JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am in 2020, a decade after the last edition of the two-day tournament, and is also hoping to stage the Irish Open again having done so previously in 2007 and 2008.

But McManus has also set his sights on bringing the Ryder Cup back to Ireland, with the venue for the 2026 edition of the biennial tournament yet to be announced.

This year’s Ryder Cup will be staged in Paris with the next one in Europe, scheduled for 2022, to be played in Italy.

“If we get the Ryder Cup it would be great for Adare, it would be great for Limerick and it would be great for Ireland,” McManus told RTÉ Sport today.

“When you get an event like the Ryder Cup it attracts an awful lot of visitors to the country and the whole economy gets an enormous boost from it.

Padraig Harrington, Paul McGinley, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry pictured at The Golf Course at Adare Manor Padraig Harrington, Paul McGinley, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at Adare Manor today. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“We’ve put our name in the hat and we’d love to have it. I think we have the facilities to host it.

“Every golf course owner would love to get the Ryder Cup. I’m sure it would cost plenty but as I said, I’d like to bring it to Ireland.”

