Friday 20 April, 2018
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you paid attention to this week’s sporting headlines?

By Steve O'Rourke Friday 20 Apr 2018, 4:46 PM
26 minutes ago 2,300 Views 4 Comments
1. Arsene Wenger announced he was stepping down as Arsenal boss this week. From which club did he join the Gunners?
PA
Gamba Osaka
Nagoya Grampus Eight

Kashima Antlers
FC Tokyo
2. Cora Staunton has yet to confirm she'll play this year but how many senior inter-county seasons has she turned out for Mayo to date?
INPHO
21
22

23
24
3. Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on which body part this week?
INPHO
Head
Shoulder

Knee
Toe
4. Davy Russell won his first Aintree Grand National aboard what horse last Saturday?
PA
Tiger Roll
Rock And Roll

Swiss Roll
Roll With It
5. Michael Conlan will get a shot at revenge after Bob Arum told The42 he has lined up a fight for the Belfast boxer with Vladimir Nikitin. What is the name of Arum's promotion?
INPHO
Golden Boy
Roc Nation

Dibella
Top Rank
6. Liverpool announced a glamour friendly in the Aviva with which Italian side this week?
INPHO
AC Milan
Inter Milan

Napoli
Roma
7. Henry Shefflin began his managerial career with victory over which side last weekend?
INPHO
Bennettsbridge
Ballyhale Shamrocks

Erins Own
Rower Inistioge
8. Vincent Clerc announced his retirement from rugby this week. In what year did he score the match-winning try in Ireland's first ever Test in Croke Park?
INPHO
2007
2006

2005
2004
9. What display of sportsmanship drew plaudits for Boston marathon winner Desiree Linden?
PA
Handed her raincoat to another racer
Gave her water bottle to another racer

Tied the shoelace of another racer
Waited for another racer who was using the loo
10. From 2019, which company will have exclusive live rights to US Open tennis?
PA
Twitter
Google

Amazon
The42
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

