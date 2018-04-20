Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. Arsene Wenger announced he was stepping down as Arsenal boss this week. From which club did he join the Gunners? PA Gamba Osaka Nagoya Grampus Eight

Kashima Antlers FC Tokyo

2. Cora Staunton has yet to confirm she'll play this year but how many senior inter-county seasons has she turned out for Mayo to date? INPHO 21 22

23 24

3. Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on which body part this week? INPHO Head Shoulder

Knee Toe

4. Davy Russell won his first Aintree Grand National aboard what horse last Saturday? PA Tiger Roll Rock And Roll

Swiss Roll Roll With It

5. Michael Conlan will get a shot at revenge after Bob Arum told The42 he has lined up a fight for the Belfast boxer with Vladimir Nikitin. What is the name of Arum's promotion? INPHO Golden Boy Roc Nation

Dibella Top Rank

6. Liverpool announced a glamour friendly in the Aviva with which Italian side this week? INPHO AC Milan Inter Milan

Napoli Roma

7. Henry Shefflin began his managerial career with victory over which side last weekend? INPHO Bennettsbridge Ballyhale Shamrocks

Erins Own Rower Inistioge

8. Vincent Clerc announced his retirement from rugby this week. In what year did he score the match-winning try in Ireland's first ever Test in Croke Park? INPHO 2007 2006

2005 2004

9. What display of sportsmanship drew plaudits for Boston marathon winner Desiree Linden? PA Handed her raincoat to another racer Gave her water bottle to another racer

Tied the shoelace of another racer Waited for another racer who was using the loo