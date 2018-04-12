  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Route 66 for Dunne as eagle finish gives him a share of the lead in Spain

The Wicklow man continued his strong form on the opening day of the Open de Espana.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 7:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,098 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3955161
Dunne has been in excellent form recently.
Image: Josh Hedges
Dunne has been in excellent form recently.
Dunne has been in excellent form recently.
Image: Josh Hedges

PAUL DUNNE’S EXCELLENT form continued at the Open de Espana this afternoon as he carded five birdies and an eagle to hold a share of the lead with Scotland’s Marc Warren.

Dunne comes into this week off the back of consecutive top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour and is clearly full of confidence as he made a strong start, signing for an opening round 66 to sit on six-under par.

The Wicklow native picked up a shot on the first hole and although he bogeyed the second, hit the turn under-par after a birdie on the par-five fifth, before further birdies on 11, 13 and 16.

With conditions deteriorating as the day progressed as Centro Nacional de Golf, 25-year-old Dunne moved level with clubhouse leader Warren with a superb eagle three on the 18th, his second finishing within 10-yards of the hole.

“I’m pretty pleased,” Dunne said. “I find the greens quite tricky to read out there, especially on the front nine, so it was nice to get a couple of putts go in on the back nine and give myself a climb up the leaderboard.”

Home favourite Jon Rahm is a shot further behind on five-under par in a group including amateur Victor Pastor from Spain.

Gavin Moynihan, meanwhile, sits on level par after an opening round 72 as he looks to make the cut for the first time this season.

Dunne will begin his second round at 7.55am on Friday morning as he bids to continues Ireland’s strong tradition of victory at the Open de Espana, following previous wins from Eddie Polland, Eamonn Darcy, Pádraig Harrington and Peter Lawrie.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Gold Cup runner-up Might Bite goes one better on opening day of Aintree

UCD continue heavy investment in sport as National Hockey Stadium set for much-needed upgrade

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
'Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation' - Pochettino
'Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation' - Pochettino
Zidane: Buffon doesn't deserve to go out this way
'What happened to Barcelona wasn't going to happen to us because we're Real Madrid'
LIVERPOOL
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
Brave referee deserves immense credit and more Champions League talking points
Who do you think will win the Champions League?
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Most fans say he should be doing this or that, but they canât do it and that is why they are fans'
'Most fans say he should be doing this or that, but they can’t do it and that is why they are fans'
Klopp 'not worried' about any attempts to lure Salah from Liverpool
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
MANCHESTER CITY
âNastyâ Leipzig star will add competitive edge to Liverpool
‘Nasty’ Leipzig star will add competitive edge to Liverpool
Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa's disciplinary regulations
Lovren reveals half-time rant inspired Liverpool to sink Man City

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie