Gold Cup runner-up Might Bite goes one better on opening day of Aintree

CHELTENHAM GOLD CUP runner-up Might Bite showed his class with a smooth victory in the Betway Bowl on the opening day of the 2018 Aintree festival.

After trainer Nicky Henderson deliberated over whether to run the nine-year-old so soon after Cheltenham, Might Bite showed no signs of fatigue by producing a brilliant performance over the fences, pulling clear of Bristol De Mai.

Clan Des Obeaux, owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, finished third.

It was Might Bite who stole the show, however, as the 4-5 favourite went one better than Cheltenham, winning by seven lengths in emphatic fashion.

“That was as good a round of jumping as you’ll ever see,” Henderson said afterwards. He was just on it the whole way — he was doing crazy things.”

Henderson also enjoyed opening day success with L’Ami Serge in the Aintree Hurdle and We Have A Dream, completing another memorable day for the British trainer.

Aintree day one results:

1.45 — 1. Finian’s Oscar (5-2f), 2. Rene’s Girl (8/1), 3. Calino D’Airy (33-1)

2.20 – 1. We Have A Dream (2-1), 2. Gumball (20-1), 3. Apple’s Shakira (13-8f)

2.50 – 1. Might Bite (4-5f), 2. Bristol De Mai (5-1), 3. Clan Des Obeaux (8-1)

3.25 – 1. L’Ami Serge (5-1), 2. Supasundae (11-10f), 3. Clyne (25-1)

4.05 – 1. Balnaslow (11-2), 2. Bear’s Affair (20-1), 3. Greensalt (66-1)

4.40 – 1. Bentelimar (10-1), 2. Theinval (5-1), 3. Gino Trail (10-1)

5.15 – 1. Getaway Katie Mai (15-8f), 2. Midnightreferendum (25-1), 3. Dulhallow Gesture (10-1)

