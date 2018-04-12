  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gold Cup runner-up Might Bite goes one better on opening day of Aintree

Nicky Henderson landed a treble on the opening day.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 6:09 PM
21 minutes ago 253 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3955034
Jockey Nico de Boinville rides Might Bite home in the Betway Bowl.
Image: Getty Images
Jockey Nico de Boinville rides Might Bite home in the Betway Bowl.
Jockey Nico de Boinville rides Might Bite home in the Betway Bowl.
Image: Getty Images

CHELTENHAM GOLD CUP runner-up Might Bite showed his class with a smooth victory in the Betway Bowl on the opening day of the 2018 Aintree festival.

After trainer Nicky Henderson deliberated over whether to run the nine-year-old so soon after Cheltenham, Might Bite showed no signs of fatigue by producing a brilliant performance over the fences, pulling clear of Bristol De Mai.

Clan Des Obeaux, owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, finished third.

It was Might Bite who stole the show, however, as the 4-5 favourite went one better than Cheltenham, winning by seven lengths in emphatic fashion.

“That was as good a round of jumping as you’ll ever see,” Henderson said afterwards. He was just on it the whole way — he was doing crazy things.”

Henderson also enjoyed opening day success with L’Ami Serge in the Aintree Hurdle and We Have A Dream, completing another memorable day for the British trainer.

Aintree day one results:

1.45 — 1. Finian’s Oscar (5-2f), 2. Rene’s Girl (8/1), 3. Calino D’Airy (33-1)

2.20 – 1. We Have A Dream (2-1), 2. Gumball (20-1), 3. Apple’s Shakira (13-8f)

2.50 – 1. Might Bite (4-5f), 2. Bristol De Mai (5-1), 3. Clan Des Obeaux (8-1)

3.25 – 1. L’Ami Serge (5-1), 2. Supasundae (11-10f), 3. Clyne (25-1)

4.05 – 1. Balnaslow (11-2), 2. Bear’s Affair (20-1), 3. Greensalt (66-1)

4.40 – 1. Bentelimar (10-1), 2. Theinval (5-1), 3. Gino Trail (10-1)

5.15 – 1. Getaway Katie Mai (15-8f), 2. Midnightreferendum (25-1), 3. Dulhallow Gesture (10-1)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

UCD continue heavy investment in sport as National Hockey Stadium set for much-needed upgrade

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
'Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation' - Pochettino
'Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation' - Pochettino
Zidane: Buffon doesn't deserve to go out this way
'What happened to Barcelona wasn't going to happen to us because we're Real Madrid'
LIVERPOOL
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
Brave referee deserves immense credit and more Champions League talking points
Who do you think will win the Champions League?
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Most fans say he should be doing this or that, but they canât do it and that is why they are fans'
'Most fans say he should be doing this or that, but they can’t do it and that is why they are fans'
Klopp 'not worried' about any attempts to lure Salah from Liverpool
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
BOXING
Former World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury confirms comeback fight in June
Former World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury confirms comeback fight in June
Sean McComb given full backing as 'innocent victim' of nightclub disturbance
Spike O'Sullivan and team pull plug on potential Golovkin showdown

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie