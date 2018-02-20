  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They didn't think it was cruciate but they weren't too sure what it was'

Nemo Rangers Paul Kerrigan is gearing up for Saturday’s battle with Slaughtneil.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 7:00 AM
6 hours ago 6,914 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3850217
Nemo Rangers forward Paul Kerrigan.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Nemo Rangers forward Paul Kerrigan.
Nemo Rangers forward Paul Kerrigan.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

AFTER INITIAL CONCERNS about having suffered serious cruciate damage towards the end of last November’s Munster club final, Cork forward Paul Kerrigan is in line to feature for Nemo Rangers in the All-Ireland semi-final against Slaughtneil on Saturday.

Last year’s Cork captain had his fears eased soon after the win over Dr Crokes that it was unlikely he had torn his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) but it was not until the following Wednesday that it was confirmed he had damaged his PCL (posterior cruciate ligament).

The less severe knee injury allowed a road to recovery from that victory in Páirc Uí Rinn on 26 November to the tie with the Derry champions in O’Moore Park on 24 February.

The 2010 All-Ireland winner is happy with how his rehabilitation has gone after playing in three challenge games for the club in January.

“Our doctor and Peter Morgan, who’s a physio and obviously a player for us would have done the cruciate himself, looked at it. They didn’t think it was cruciate but they weren’t too sure what is was.

“I felt like if it was anything other than that, I’d give myself a real fighting chance of being back and it turns out I was back in pretty good time as well.

“By the time I’d even left Páirc Uí Rinn that day, Aidan Kelleher had a scan organised for me for the next day. In fairness to himself and Dr Con (Murphy), I was up with Ray Moran in Santry on the Wednesday.

“The doubt was still there until Ray Moran confirmed it. He’s the best in the business. I was put at ease then and I just couldn’t wait to get back at it then.

“I started working on the mobility with Colin Lane (Cork physio). I was wondering about fitness so I got onto Adam Doyle, the Cork strength and conditioning coach.

“He tied in Colin’s work with upper body sessions off him and that was December, every day I tore into that.

“Then I did a fitness test with Colin on the 23rd, my scores were pretty high. It was my first time really pushing it running, I worked hard in December and it just paid off. I was doing straight line running, a few turns and then by the New Year he was happy for me to go back with the lads.

“I can’t wait for the Slaughtneil game. The week after the Crokes game was easy enough and I was just determined to be in as best shape as I could and have a right crack off this.”

This will be Kerrigan’s fourth All-Ireland club semi-final but he’s the only survivor from the starting team in the 2006 loss to St Gall’s of Antrim. In 2008 Nemo Rangers saw off Mayo’s Ballina Stephenites before losing the decider to Dublin’s St Vincent’s and then they lost out to Roscommon’s St Brigid’s in 2011.

They have not managed to graduate as Munster champions since then.

“It’s seven years since the last one which is a really long time,” says Kerrigan.

“Even around the squad there’s only a handful of guys involved. In the lead up to the Crokes game and after it, we’ve spoken about it that it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for a lot of people to try and get your hands on that medal.

“I think the Crokes game we had that level of aggression and emotion really right. We just have to make sure the occasion or thought of getting to Croke Park or the fear of losing takes over now. We just have to have that level of aggression that we can perform again the next day.”

The complexion of the Nemo Rangers squad has greatly altered. Kerrigan, Aidan O’Reilly, Colin O’Brien, Barry O’Driscoll and Ciaran O’Shea are the only players still involved that started in the 2011 reversal in the Gaelic Grounds.

Their next Cork title arrived in 2015 before they were shattered by a last-gasp Michael Quinlivan goal for Clonmel Commercials in the Munster decider. After last county’s October county final win, they have notably kicked on.

“We’ve some really good guys in their early to mid twenties in the club,” says Kerrigan.

“They’re the guys pushing. A couple of years ago there Dylan Mehigan, Willie Morgan and James Masters kind of stepped away from the seniors. Ciaran O’Shea who’s an unbelievable example was starting then, maybe he’s on the bench now as cover.

“So when they came out of the team, Larry would have sat down with a lot of the younger fellas about stepping up and following their example.

“They’re really good guys, they know what it’s about, they’ve a really good ethic and they’re driving it forward now.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘We were very sore after it’ – All-Ireland semi-final record redressed as Corofin push on to Croke Park

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
FOOTBALL
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much
'Nothing happened in the tunnel' - Guardiola
IRELAND
Faletau misses out as Wales name starting XV to face Ireland
Faletau misses out as Wales name starting XV to face Ireland
'It just doesn't feel like the other knee': O'Mahony's 2015 injury can't just be forgotten
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
SIX NATIONS
2012 a fading memory as Irish rugby delivers major scrum progress
2012 a fading memory as Irish rugby delivers major scrum progress
Fit-again Ringrose available for the Kings, but Leinster wait to hear Schmidt's call
'They'd have made me Prince of Wales after some games but beheaded me the next week'
WALES
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
'These are players we'd love to see playing in Wales and playing in the red jersey'
Schmidt calls up Scannell, Cooney and Ringrose to Ireland's Six Nations squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie