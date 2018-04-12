  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'When he started becoming a marketing player, he lost that rage he had at Juventus'

The former France international has been outspoken in his views on a fellow countryman and has once again called for better from the £89m midfielder

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 3:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,845 Views No Comments
MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Paul Pogba has been branded “an alien” and “a genius” by Christophe Dugarry, but has also been told he is capable of “a hundred times more”.

Since being acquired by Manchester United for £89 million in the summer of 2016, expectation levels around a superstar midfielder have risen considerably.

Pogba is yet to deliver the level of consistency demanded of him, with the 2017-18 campaign proving to be particularly frustrating at Old Trafford.

He was, however, to show what he is capable of during a talismanic two-goal showing for United in a stunning 3-2 derby win over Premier League champions-elect Manchester City and has been urged to perform at his full potential on a more regular basis.

Former France international Dugarry has been an outspoken critic of the 25-year-old, and told RMC in his latest rant: “He’s an alien, a player out of the ordinary, but he annoys me, because I know he’s capable of doing a hundred times more.

“He’s a genius, but when is he going to realise it?

“When he started becoming a marketing player, he lost that rage he had at Juventus.”

It is the off-field antics alluded to by Dugarry which are proving to be part of the problem for Pogba.

His social media activity, garish clothing and flamboyant haircuts have all been called into question by those who feel an exciting talent has too many distractions.

Dugarry has already pulled Pogba up on his non-football commitments, with the making of a TV documentary after an international friendly defeat to Colombia branded “stupid”.

The Euro 2000 winner said:

You are not starting for Manchester United, you just lost a game with the France national team. You send out this program that doesn’t make sense. You have just lost. That tells us that you’re not concentrating.

“Things aren’t going well for you and you make us your Pogseries. What kind of madness is that?

“You just lost 2-3 against the Colombians and you were missing for an hour. You have a whole country behind you, a country that wants to do well at the World Cup, and you make these stupid things for us.”

- Omni

