  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zidane: Buffon doesn't deserve to go out this way

The Madrid boss felt for the opposition goalkeeper after the veteran was sent off for protesting a penalty on Wednesday.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 8:18 AM
1 hour ago 4,173 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3953506
Image: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
Image: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

ZINEDINE ZIDANE HOPES Gianluigi Buffon has not played his last Champions League game after he was sent off in Juventus’ dramatic quarter-final exit, with the Real Madrid boss believing the veteran goalkeeper deserves a better end.

Buffon saw red after furiously protesting referee Michael Oliver’s decision to award Madrid a stoppage-time penalty, which Cristiano Ronaldo converted as the two-time defending champions prevailed 4-3 on aggregate despite a 3-1 defeat on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old reacted angrily after Medhi Benatia was deemed to have fouled Lucas Vazquez at the death in the Spanish capital, ending Juve’s remarkable comeback.

It was Buffon’s first red card of his career in the Champions League and talk immediately turned to the iconic goalkeeper’s future, with the Italy international yet to decide whether he will retire at the end of the season.

Asked about Buffon’s dismissal, Madrid head coach Zidane – who was sent off in his last professional match after headbutting Marco Materazzi in France’s 2006 World Cup final loss to Italy – said: “I don’t think that he deserves to go out in this way, but there’s no going back on it now.

“What happened at the end of the game won’t change or take anything away from what he has done in the game.

“He’s a magnificent player and this perhaps wasn’t his last Champions League appearance.”

Madrid were fortunate to survive after falling 3-0 behind at the Santiago Bernabeu midweek, having won 3-0 in Turin last week.

But Madrid managed to avoid extra time as they broke the hearts of Juventus when Vazquez was fouled by defender Benatia in the final seconds.

“It was a penalty, they’ve told me it was a penalty. I didn’t see it. The ref awarded it and we can’t change that, but I think it was a penalty,” Zidane said. “Cristiano is used to these situations. He doesn’t feel pressure. He scored the penalty and we got the win.

“There is nothing left to say. We’re in the semi-finals and we’re happy with that. They played well but we were just average, the difference is we kept believing until the end. We deserved to go through to the semi-finals over the course of the tie and we can be pleased with that.”

Zidane added: “It wasn’t a strange game, but we didn’t expect to concede in the first minute. When that happens, heads drop and the opposition gain in confidence. They approached the game in the right way and we didn’t. We had problems controlling the game.

“I knew we would be up against it, but I didn’t expect what happened in the first minute. We knew that we’d have to dig in against a side that put in a great performance and that press high up the pitch.

“I didn’t see us going out because I’m a positive person. I told my players we were going to be troubled, that it would be tricky.”

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Roma join Madrid in the Champions League last four.

‘What happened to Barcelona wasn’t going to happen to us because we’re Real Madrid’

Juventus president calls for VAR after accusing referees of bias against Italian clubs

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
LIVERPOOL
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
Brave referee deserves immense credit and more Champions League talking points
Who do you think will win the Champions League?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
‘Nasty’ Leipzig star will add competitive edge to Liverpool
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result – Klopp
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa's disciplinary regulations
Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa's disciplinary regulations
Lovren reveals half-time rant inspired Liverpool to sink Man City
Fuming Guardiola blames referees for City's Euro exit
RUGBY UNION
Wales' most capped player agrees terms for 14th season with the Blues
Wales' most capped player agrees terms for 14th season with the Blues
Plans in place to deliver Springbok success - Erasmus
Sale show support for England winger after four-week ban for homophobic slur

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie