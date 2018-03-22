  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Paul Pogba 'did not lose his football ability'

Despite the midfielder going through a tough time at Manchester United, he will not be treated any differently by the France head coach

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 11:49 PM
Paul Pogba has been criticised for his displays at Man United this season.
PAUL POGBA WILL not be getting any special treatment from Didier Deschamps despite his struggles at club level with Manchester United.

Pogba was an unused substitute for United’s last match before the international break, a 2-0 home win against Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The midfielder was also named on the bench for both legs of United’s last-16 Champions League tie against Sevilla, making little impact as a substitute in either match as Jose Mourinho’s men suffered a shock 2-1 aggregate defeat.

Mourinho has denied reports of a rift with Pogba, who has struggled with form and fitness this season, but Deschamps expects the former Juventus player to get on with his job.

“Everyone is talking about Paul now,” Deschamps told reporters on Thursday ahead of a friendly against Colombia.

“He has a complicated situation at Manchester United. But he did not lose his football ability and forget what he knows how to do.

“I have talked with him. I deal with him the same way that I deal with other players. Maybe not the same as all the players, but he is not an outcast.

“Sometimes you need to encourage them sometimes even to comfort them, let them know I trust them. Sometimes you need to tell the truth, being more aggressive. That’s management. I need to put the players in the best possible conditions.

“Sometimes they come not in good physical or psychological conditions but the November truth is not the same than in March and it would be different in May or June when we would be preparing for the World Cup.”

France captain Hugo Lloris highlighted Pogba’s injury problems as a reason for his lack of impact on the pitch this season.

“Paul is still a strong player in our team,” said Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris. “He is one of our leaders.

This season is a little bit complicated but he was injured so that could explain why he was not consistent all the time.

“But he already proved with Manchester United and France that he is one of the best players in the world if he is at 100 per cent.

“Now he is more mature. He knows his place, his responsibilities. I have no doubt that he will be ready for this huge competition and show his best side.”

‘People with a brain’ should back United overhaul – Mourinho>

Canadian goalkeeper Tyson Farago signs for St Patrick’s Athletic>

