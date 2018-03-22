Canadian goalkeeper Tyson Farago signs for St Patrick's Athletic

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have announced the arrival of Canadian goalkeeper Tyson Farago.

The 26-year-old stopper joins the Saints, having most recently played with Edmonton FC in the North American Soccer League (NASL).

With experience in the Canadian international set-up at U20 and senior level, Farago is expected to provide competition for number one Barry Murphy.

He is awaiting international clearance ahead of tomorrow night’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division meeting with Limerick at Richmond Park (7.45pm).

“We are delighted to have Tyson join the club as he had other options available,” said manager Liam Buckley.

“He is a player we were aware of having also signed Jake Keegan from Edmonton. He is a good build for a keeper at over six foot tall, and he would have played with Chris Konopka, who I had at Sporting Fingal too.

“His addition will create more competition for the goalie jersey and that will push everyone on.”

