  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Genuine mistake': Jockey explains what went wrong in chaotic conclusion to Punchestown race

Paul Townend and Robbie Power have both released statements this morning.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 11:13 AM
30 minutes ago 1,096 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3977336

PAUL TOWNEND HAS apologised for taking the wrong course aboard Al Boum Photo in the Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown yesterday, an extraordinary mistake which leaves the jockey facing into a 21-day ban for dangerous riding.

Punchestown Festival 2018 - Day One - Punchestown Racecourse Robbie Power (left) looks on as Paul Townend aboard Al Boum Photo collides with the fencing. Source: Niall Carson

There was a chaotic conclusion to the opening day of the 2018 Festival as Townend dramatically steered the race leader right of the final hurdle, having apparently heard a shout instructing him to bypass the obstacle.

Replays show Townend stand up, look over his right shoulder and steer the Willie Mullins-trained horse right, colliding with Finian’s Oscar and then crashing into the white fence.

Punchestown stewards handed Townend a 21-day ban for dangerous riding and the Cork-born jockey has this morning issued a statement to apologise to the connections of Al Boum Photo and punters at the Naas course.

“I thought I heard a shout and that the last fence was being bypassed,” he said in a statement via Racing Post.

“It was a split-second reaction. I wish to apologise to connections and to punters. I’d like to leave this behind me and move on with today’s rides.”

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has also released details of its steward’s enquiry into the incident.

“Further to the enquiry into an incident approaching the last fence involving Al Boum Photo (FR), ridden by Paul Townend and Finian’s Oscar, ridden by R.M. Power, the following is a summary of the evidence given by both riders. The summary will be appended to the enquiry report.

“In his evidence, R.M. Power outlined what occurred. He said that he was coming to win his race before the last and was carried out. He described the incident as unfortunate and said he had no idea why it happened. He said he was not aware of any reason which would indicate that the fence was being bypassed.

“In his evidence, Paul Townend said that he was riding with his head down between the last two fences and heard roaring on his left which caught his attention. He thought he had to bypass the fence but didn’t know which side to bypass on. He panicked and commenced his move to bypass the fence on the right side but then realised there was nothing on the fence to indicate a bypass was needed and tried to correct his actions but it was too late. He accepted in hindsight that there were no bypass procedures in place. He said he made a genuine mistake and apologised for what occurred.”

Power took to Twitter to defend Townend after his ‘human error’ during the final race of Tuesday’s card.

“It’s taken me a few hours to calm down from that very unfortunate incident yesterday with Paul Townend,” he said.

“Nobody feels worse than him, just human error.”

As his ban doesn’t come into effect for another two weeks, Townend is scheduled to ride again today, with his first race coming on board Pravalaguna at 4.20pm.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Durant drops 25 as Warriors send Spurs packing, while Sixers take next step in ‘The Process’

Rob Gronkowski commits to 2018 NFL season with Patriots

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
FOOTBALL
Chelsea keeper Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
Chelsea keeper Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
Bayern Munich star was 'a little depressed' after leaving Real on loan
Former France manager who led three African nations to the World Cup dies
LIVERPOOL
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
'They constantly went for the long ball, from any area of the pitch'
'Fantastic' Liverpool surpass Klopp's expectations
LEINSTER
Sensational Leavy scoops main prizes at Leinster's end-of-season awards bash
Sensational Leavy scoops main prizes at Leinster's end-of-season awards bash
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
Leinster hopeful McFadden's hamstring injury doesn't rule him out of Bilbao
PREMIER LEAGUE
Salah emphasises Ballon d'Or credentials and more Liverpool-Roma talking points
Salah emphasises Ballon d'Or credentials and more Liverpool-Roma talking points
Liverpool rock Roma in Champions League thriller
Here are all the goals from tonight's Liverpool-Roma game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie