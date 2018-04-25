Rob Gronkowski commits to 2018 NFL season with Patriots

ROB GRONKOWSKI IS not calling it quits just yet.

The subject of retirement and trade rumours this offseason, the Patriots tight end committed to the 2018 season with New England during a meeting with coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday.

Belichick was reportedly growing aggravated with Gronkowski and questioned whether he was ”all in” after he reportedly considered retirement to pursue a career in acting.

Gronkowski wrote on Instagram on Tuesday he has been working out and staying in shape despite not being a part of the start of the Patriots’ offseason program.

“I met with coach today and informed him I will be back for the 2018 season with the Pats,” he wrote.

“I have been working out, staying in shape and feel great. Looking forward to another championship run.”

Gronkowski, who turns 29 next month, finished last season with 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns.