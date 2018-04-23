A Super Bowl winner helped his team save $6 million this year so they could pay Nick Foles

THE EAGLES’ MAGICAL money tree continues to bear fruit.

The Super Bowl champions announced at the weekend that back-up quarterback Nick Foles was being rewarded handsomely for guiding Philly to the Vince Lombardi trophy with a new contract.

The deal could be worth up to $14 million if starter Carson Wentz gets injured again.

However, Philadelphia are a team with a lot of mouths to feed so it was surprising they were able to free up the space to pay Foles.

Enter Pro Bowl offensive lineman Brandon Brooks who restructured his contract so his team-mate could get paid.

The deal sees Brooks’ cap hit fall from $11.1 million to $4.7 million this year which not only helps pay Foles, but also gives the Eagles breathing room to sign the rookies they’ll pick during this week’s NFL draft.

For context, before this weekend’s accounting manoeuvres, the Eagles were expected to have just $1.5 million in cap space. It’s now closer to $8 million.

And despite the reworked deal, Brooks will still get the same guaranteed money as his original contract stipulated.

If your wondering about the restructure I get 4 mill now 4mill by sept 1 with a couple hundred thousand over the season. The reason I did it was bc the FUCKIN SB MVP DESERVED MORE MONEY @NickFoles . Love you bro #WhateverItTakes — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) April 23, 2018 Source: Brandon Brooks /Twitter

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!