  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 21 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eagles give backup QB Nick Foles a pay rise as reward for Super Bowl win

The backup slinger led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win, and he has been healthily compensated.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 5:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,996 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3971117
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles

AFTER NICK FOLES helped the Philadelphia Eagles to a stunning Super Bowl triumph, the quarterback is getting a pay rise for his efforts. 

According to NFL.com, the Eagles have restructured Foles’ contract as a way to thank him for leading the team to their first championship in the Super Bowl era, while the deal also includes a mutual option for the 2019 season.

Eagles starting QB Carson Wentz went down with a torn ACL during a win over the Los Angeles Rams in December, which thrust the 29-year-old into a leading role. 

The veteran quarterback went 2-1 as a starter in the regular season, but then a perfect 3-0 during Philadelphia’s run to glory, which ended with a thrilling victory over the New England Patriots.

Foles threw for 971 yards and six touchdowns in the three wins including a 373-yard, three-touchdown performance in the Super Bowl, and those strong showings prompted trade rumours earlier in the offseason.

NFL.com report that Foles is getting a $2million signing bonus in addition to added incentives that could be worth $14m if he remains the starter during the season. 

Wentz is expected to be back early in the year, but with the extent of his knee injury he could still miss some time in the initial weeks of the season.

The Eagles are reportedly not worried about Wentz’s availability and merely wanted to reward Foles for his performance and solidify the quarterback spot ahead of the season.

Despite the new deal, Foles still has the option to hit free agency at the end of the campaign should he choose to do so.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Talking points as Leinster thrash Scarlets to reach Champions Cup final
Talking points as Leinster thrash Scarlets to reach Champions Cup final
'We’ve got a lot of world-class players in our back three' - Zebo misses out
'It will have an impact' - Munster and Racing to do battle in scorching weather
ARSENAL
'I'm happy at Celtic': Rodgers unmoved by Arsenal speculation
'I'm happy at Celtic': Rodgers unmoved by Arsenal speculation
Carlo Ancelotti 'pleased' to be linked with Arsenal job
'It's never easy when you follow great managers at great clubs', Moyes warns
FOOTBALL
Stalemate edges Watford and Palace closer to survival
Stalemate edges Watford and Palace closer to survival
West Brom rally to snatch draw as Mo Salah equals goal record for 38-match Premier League season
Nemanja Matic: Pogba will improve but 'needs to take more responsibility'
LEINSTER
LIVE: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
LIVE: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
Nacewa moving through the gears to thwart mentor-turned-tormentor Pivac
'He cleans up other people's mistakes': Sexton thrilled to have Henshaw back to battle Scarlets
MANCHESTER UNITED
LIVE: Man United vs Tottenham, FA Cup semi-final
LIVE: Man United vs Tottenham, FA Cup semi-final
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie