  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 28 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat

Both Munster’s captain and head coach know their provincial rivals have set the benchmark in terms of level of performance.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,413 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3772365
O'Mahony was bitterly disappointed with Munster's performance.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
O'Mahony was bitterly disappointed with Munster's performance.
O'Mahony was bitterly disappointed with Munster's performance.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IT’S PROBABLY STRETCHING it to say Munster received something of a reality check in the manner of their St Stephen’s Day defeat to Leinster, but what is for sure is that their provincial rivals have provided a considerable benchmark at this juncture of the season.

Munster failed to turn up for the first 40 minutes on Tuesday and a deeply disappointing performance before the break allowed the visitors gain a stranglehold to eventually inflict a first defeat on Johann van Graan since his arrival last month.

A first loss in six outings doesn’t immediately set the alarm bells ringing, particularly when you consider the back-to-back wins over Leicester Tigers, but both van Graan and Peter O’Mahony are in agreement that they have considerable work to do to catch the standard set by Leinster so far this season.

“Yeah they are,” O’Mahony said, when asked if Leo Cullen’s side are now the team to beat.

“I’m very impressed by them. They’re always a very good side and you know every year it’s difficult. You know it’s always a big game and they’ve proved over the last few weeks how good they are.

“To come out this week and put a performance in like that in the first 40 (minutes) is impressive.

“Look there’s always something special about derbies and you never want to lose one so yeah it’s difficult.”

Leinster have now won five of the last six meetings between the sides. A Munster man through and through, that hurts O’Mahony.

“The supporters come out and spend a lot of money to see you play and we expect to win,” he added.

“We expect to win every single game we play but to lose at home is disappointing and it’s disappointing in the fashion we showed in the first 40 minutes.”

Van Graan echoed his captain’s assessment of the status quo.

“A year ago when I was in South Africa I watched them play games, week in and week out,” he said of Leinster.

“Quality coaching, such big squad depth, 10 internationals in their forwards alone. A guy like Jordan Larmour the fullback, he really impressed me, he looks like he has been playing for years.

“I’m very impressed by them. I think in this Pro14 they are definitely the side to beat. We said in the changing room we know now where we are, 10 points behind them in this one and we were seven short in the previous game [23-17 defeat at the Aviva Stadium in October].

“We need to adjust. We might see them late in the competition again but we have got a lot of hard work in front of us to get to their level.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Earls back on track for comeback after illness forced him out of Leinster defeat

5 Irish rugby players to watch out for in 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'There were people approaching me in book signings saying you jinxed us'
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win
FOOTBALL
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
Teenager the AC Milan hero in derby win over Inter as Gattuso receives vital boost
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
LEINSTER
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
MUNSTER
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
Earls back on track for comeback after illness forced him out of Leinster defeat
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie