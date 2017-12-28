  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 28 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Earls back on track for comeback after illness forced him out of Leinster defeat

The Ireland winger could make his first appearance since October against Ulster.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 4:05 PM
2 hours ago 2,020 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3772282
Earls missed the defeat to Leinster through illness.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Earls missed the defeat to Leinster through illness.
Earls missed the defeat to Leinster through illness.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

KEITH EARLS HAS recovered from the illness which ruled him out of Munster’s Guinness Pro14 inter-pro defeat to Leinster on St Stephen’s Day with the winger in line to feature against Ulster on Monday.

The Ireland international had been originally named to start against Leinster after shaking off the hamstring injury which had kept him sidelined since the start of November, but was a late withdrawal after falling ill over the weekend.

Earls was among the Munster squad which returned to training at the University of Limerick this afternoon ahead of the inter-pro derby against Ulster on New Year’s Day [KO 5.30pm].

The 30-year-old hasn’t featured since the Pro14 defeat to Connacht at the end of October but his availability would be a major fillip for Johann van Graan as the Munster head coach looks to rotate his squad.

Hooker Rhys Marshall was another late withdrawal from the starting XV to face Leinster on Tuesday after the Kiwi native presented further symptoms of concussion following the head knock he sustained in the win over Leicester Tigers at Thomond Park earlier this month.

Marshall didn’t train in UL this afternoon and will be monitored closely by the province’s medical staff as the week progresses.

Otherwise, Munster have reported a relatively clean bill of health from the 34-24 loss to Leinster with James Cronin coming through his return from a calf injury unscathed while Ronan O’Mahony and Conor Oliver today returned to full training.

There was no further update on Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Jaco Taute (knee), Chris Farrell (knee) and Gerbrandt Grobler (ankle) who all remain long-term absentees.

Munster travel to Belfast sitting in second in Conference A of the Pro14 behind Glasgow Warriors after round 11.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

5 Irish rugby players to watch out for in 2018

Sexton in line to feature in New Year’s inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'There were people approaching me in book signings saying you jinxed us'
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win
FOOTBALL
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
Teenager the AC Milan hero in derby win over Inter as Gattuso receives vital boost
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
LEINSTER
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
MUNSTER
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
Earls back on track for comeback after illness forced him out of Leinster defeat
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie