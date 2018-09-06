SBG's Peter Queally inks deal with Bellator

PETER QUEALLY BECOMES the latest Irish addition to join the Bellator ranks, with the news first reported by MMAFighting.com’s Peter Carroll.

Queally (11-4-1) last fought under the banner of Fight Nights Global in May, where he secured his first professional career knockout with a first round stoppage of David Khachatryan in Russia.

The SBG lightweight now follows in the footsteps of James Gallagher, Sinead Kavanagh, Charlie Ward and Kiefer Crosbie among others to fight with the promotion.

The 32-year-old had flirted with fighting under the banner of the world’s most recognised MMA banner in 2016, but the UFC decided against calling on the Waterford native as a late replacement for Tim Means.

Queally has regularly been part of former UFC 145lbs and 155lbs champion Conor McGregor’s training camps and worked with Bellator bantamweight James Gallagher in the build-up to his summer bout with Khachatryan.

He may now join the lightweight ranks of Steve Coker’s promotion, alongside fellow Irishman Paul Redmond.

Also joining the promotion is Northern Ireland’s Leah McCourt.

Having enjoyed her first taste of victory in the professional ranks in May, the highly decorated amateur is hoping to build on her 1-1-0 record.

