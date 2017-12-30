Retiring Phil 'The Power' Taylor marches into World Championship final

PHIL TAYLOR WILL end his illustrious career with a PDC World Championship final after beating a wasteful Jamie Lewis at Alexandra Palace on Saturday.

Taylor said the pressure was off him ahead of his semi-final against Lewis and it was the qualifier who appeared to feel the heat, losing 6-1 to the 16-time world champion.

Lewis had not been born when Taylor won his first world title in 1990 and the Welshman’s inexperience was exploited by the 57-year-old, who could retire on the highest of notes by beating either defending champion Michael van Gerwen or Rob Cross in a New Year’s Day showdown.

Taylor averaged 99.87, but it was his ability to hit the doubles that proved to be the difference as Lewis missed nine darts to win sets and paid the price.

It all started so well for Lewis, who came from two legs down to win the first set but that proved to be a false dawn as Taylor came storming back.

Lewis failed to hit double eight for a two-set lead and Taylor capitalised to level the match, then hit double top after his 26-year-old opponent missed three darts to get his nose back in front.

Taylor came from 2-1 down to take the fourth set and the recurring theme continued as Lewis again failed to grasp an opportunity to claim his second set of the match, the clinical ‘Power’ cashing in to stretch his advantage to 4-1.

Lewis’ torment continued as a fired-up Taylor nailed double 16 in yet another deciding leg to stand on the brink of his 21st World Championship final and duly came from two legs down to finish off the job.

