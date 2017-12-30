  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 31 December, 2017
Hail Marys, Fake Punts and Superbowl miracle scores - Seven of the best NFL touchdowns in 2017

We have seen some excellent touchdowns in the NFL this year.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 30 Dec 2017, 9:00 PM
9 hours ago 2,923 Views 2 Comments
James White – Superbowl LI (February)

We begin with the winning touchdown from the Patriots’ incredible 25-point comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI back in February.

It was the greatest turnaround in Super Bowl history, with the New England side claiming a 34-28 victory in overtime thanks to this James White touchdown.

White collected a pass from Tom Brady before running at the Atlanta defence and clambering his way through some bodies to stretch over the line for the winning score.

Randall Cobb – Green Bay Packers v New York Giants (January)

Green Bay’s clash against the Giants at the beginning of this year saw quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb link up in a masterful play.

With half-time approaching, and just one point separating the sides, Rodgers let a Hail Mary fly into the Giants’ endzone.

Cobb plucked the ball from the crowd competing for possession, and the score put the Packers 6-13 up at the break and they went to take the win.

Todd Gurley – Washington v LA Rams (September)

Todd Gurley of the LA Rams has a skill for hurdling opponents, and he put that trick to good use against Washington in September.

Gurley took a pass from Jared Goff and found some space to sprint down along the sidelines.

He was confronted by Bashaud Breeland on the way, but made light work of the situation by hurdling the cornerback and leaping over for a touchdown.

Although they lost the tie, that score brought them back to within three points of Washington in the third quarter.

Brandin Cooks – Patriots v Houston Texans (September)

Brandin Cooks produced a superb display against the Texans in Week 3 and proved to be a reliable recipient for Tom Brady throughout.

In the dying seconds of the fourth quarter, the Patriots began an eight-play 75-yard drive which ended with Brady sending a 25-yard pass to Cooks in the endzone for the winning score.

Cooks had very little room to play with, but managed to secure the score before going out of bounds.

Tarik Cohen – Chicago Bears v San Francisco 49ers (December)

Earlier this month, Chicago Bears rookie Tarik Cohen produced a moment of brilliance against the 49ers.

He fetched a punt on the 39-yard line and momentarily looked to be in trouble. He reversed against the incoming 49ers traffic and actually ended up on the 24-yard line.

But after looking as though the opposition were about to surround him, he spotted an opening and weaved his way out of danger to cover 61 yards before crossing over for the touchdown.  

Derrick Henry – Indiana Colts v Tennessee Titans (October)

Derrick Henry showcased some good agility work to score a touchdown for the Titans in Week 6.

The Titans running back ran 72 yards to get to the endzone, with less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter.

After dodging past the first tackle, the former Alabama All-American carried possession unopposed down along the sideline, leaving the chasing Colts pack in his wake all the way to the endzone.

Benny Cunningham – Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears (October)

Week five of the 2017 season saw the Chicago Bears score a touchdown on the back of a fake punt.

After the ball is released in the third quarter, punter Pat O’Donnell quickly changes things up to link up with Benny Cunningham and send him on the run to a touchdown.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

