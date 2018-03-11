It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Keith Earls and Sean Maitland compete for the ball during Irelandâ€™s Six Nations victory over Scotland
2.Â Ashling Thompson, Shelly Farrell, Sarah Dervan and Sarah Carey in the Iveagh Gardens ahead of the Camogie Leagues Semi-Finals
3.Â St. Munchinâ€™s Dylan Higgins celebrates with team-mates after winning the Munster Schools Junior Cup
4. St Patâ€™s winger Conan Byrne acknowledges fans after defeating Bohemians at Dalymount Park
5.Â Dublinâ€™s Cian Oâ€™Sullivan goes off injured against Kerry at Croke Park
6.Â Joe Schmidt leaves a press conference after Ireland were officially crowned Six Nations champions
7.Â Sarah Rowe and DCU captain Aishling Moloney celebrate the Glasnevin college winning the 2018 Oâ€™Connor Cup
8.Â Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Cody share a laugh after Kilkennyâ€™s victory against Wexford atÂ Nowlan Park
9.Â Giorgio Chiellini during Juventusâ€™ Champions League win over Tottenham at Wembley
10.Â President Higgins is introduced to the Irish teamÂ by captain Ciara GriffinÂ ahead of their Six Nations meeting with Scotland
