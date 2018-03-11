  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 11 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Hereâ€™s how the last seven days looked through the lens.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,735 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3898050

1. Keith Earls and Sean Maitland compete for the ball during Irelandâ€™s Six Nations victory over Scotland

Keith Earls and Sean Maitland Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

2.Â Ashling Thompson, Shelly Farrell, Sarah Dervan and Sarah Carey in the Iveagh Gardens ahead of the Camogie Leagues Semi-Finals

Ashling Thompson, Shelly Farrell, Sarah Dervan and Sarah Carey Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3.Â St. Munchinâ€™s Dylan Higgins celebrates with team-mates after winning the Munster Schools Junior Cup

Dylan Higgins celebrates with his teammates Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

4. St Patâ€™s winger Conan Byrne acknowledges fans after defeating Bohemians at Dalymount Park

Conan Byrne celebrates after the game Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

5.Â Dublinâ€™s Cian Oâ€™Sullivan goes off injured against Kerry at Croke Park

Cian O'Sullivan goes off injured Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

6.Â Joe Schmidt leaves a press conference after Ireland were officially crowned Six Nations champions

Jonathan Sexton and Joe Schmidt Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

7.Â Sarah Rowe and DCU captain Aishling Moloney celebrate the Glasnevin college winning the 2018 Oâ€™Connor Cup

UL v DCU - Gourmet Food Parlour HEC O'Connor Cup Final Source: EÃ³in Noonan/SPORTSFILE

8.Â Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Cody share a laugh after Kilkennyâ€™s victory against Wexford atÂ Nowlan Park

Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Cody at the end of the game Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

9.Â Giorgio Chiellini during Juventusâ€™ Champions League win over Tottenham at Wembley

SOCCER: MAR 07 Champions League - Juventus at Tottenham Hotspur Source: Spada

10.Â President Higgins is introduced to the Irish teamÂ by captain Ciara GriffinÂ ahead of their Six Nations meeting with Scotland

Ciara Griffin introduces Michael D. Higgins to her players Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

He could see his house from jail, but John Phillips is invading the UFC from a caravan in Dublin

â€˜Youâ€™re part of the club forever because youâ€™ve worn that red shirtâ€¦itâ€™s just magicalâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
From 'hell to heaven' in a week â€“ Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
From 'hell to heaven' in a week â€“ Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
Arsenal end Premier League losing streak as Wenger records 700th win
Willian scores again as champions bounce back against relegation-threatened Palace
FOOTBALL
'We deserved it': Rodgers revels in Celtic's derby win over Rangers
'We deserved it': Rodgers revels in Celtic's derby win over Rangers
'Captain Forever': Fiorentina pay emotional tributes to late skipper Davide Astori
Suarez and Coutinho get the job done as Messi misses out to spend time with new baby
IRELAND
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots
SCOTLAND
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Ireland Women aiming to bring offloading style to the fore against Scots
Ireland set up Grand Slam shot as England need BP win to keep Six Nations alive
SIX NATIONS
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
Wales work their way into second place with laboured bonus point win over Italy
Error-strewn Ireland pay the penalty as Scotland end Triple Crown hopes

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie