Sunday 25 March, 2018
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Here’s how the last seven days looked through the lens.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 8:30 PM
1. Aidan O’Shea walks out of the tunnel at MacCumhaill Park

Aidan O'Shea makes his way onto the pitch Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

2. Railway Union’s Emma Taylor with Lindsay Peat and her son Barra after the Women’s All-Ireland Cup final

Emma Taylor with Lindsay Peat and Barra after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

3. St Pat’s captain Ian Bermingham celebrates scoring a second-half winner against Limerick

Ian Bermingham celebrates after scoring a goal Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

4. Lucas Browne lays on the canvas after he is knocked out by Dillian Whyte

Boxing at the O2 Source: Dan Mullan

5. Toni Kroos and his son Leon play on the pitch after Germany’s friendly with Spain

Germany v Spain - International Friendly Source: Matthias Hangst

6. Sean Treacy celebrates Cuala winning the All-Ireland hurling club championship in the O’Moore Park dressing room

Sean Treacy celebrates after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

7. Donegal’s Sarah Jane McDonald is tackled by Sarah Murphy

Sarah Jane McDonald with Sarah Murphy Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

8. Ireland’s Hugh Lane scores a try despite the best efforts from of Japan’s Seung Sin Lee

Hugh Lane scores a try despite the efforts from Seung Sin Lee Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

9. Crusaders’ assistant coach Ronan O’Gara before their Super Rugby clash with Bulls in Christchurch, New Zealand

Ronan O'Gara Source: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO

10. A young Dutch mascot has some fun before the Netherlands’ friendly with England

1521868550_810_dutch-mascot-leaves-viewers-in-hysterics-after-appearing-to-swear-on-live-tv-before-hollands-clash-with-england (1)

'We could see that he'd lost his hair and may not have been well. It sort of shook us all'

'You have to sacrifice a lot to play in this league – the wages aren't there to support you'

