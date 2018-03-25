It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Aidan O’Shea walks out of the tunnel at MacCumhaill Park
2. Railway Union’s Emma Taylor with Lindsay Peat and her son Barra after the Women’s All-Ireland Cup final
3. St Pat’s captain Ian Bermingham celebrates scoring a second-half winner against Limerick
4. Lucas Browne lays on the canvas after he is knocked out by Dillian Whyte
5. Toni Kroos and his son Leon play on the pitch after Germany’s friendly with Spain
6. Sean Treacy celebrates Cuala winning the All-Ireland hurling club championship in the O’Moore Park dressing room
7. Donegal’s Sarah Jane McDonald is tackled by Sarah Murphy
8. Ireland’s Hugh Lane scores a try despite the best efforts from of Japan’s Seung Sin Lee
9. Crusaders’ assistant coach Ronan O’Gara before their Super Rugby clash with Bulls in Christchurch, New Zealand
10. A young Dutch mascot has some fun before the Netherlands’ friendly with England
