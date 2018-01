Aubameyang booed by Dortmund fans as striker holds out for Arsenal move

Despite the links with Arsenal, Aubameyang featured in today's league game against Freiburg.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG was jeered by his own fans and told he can leave Borussia Dortmund if Arsenal meet the asking price, the German club’s director of sport Michael Zorc confirmed on Saturday.

Having been dropped for the last two matches, Aubameyang made his first start for a month in Dortmund’s 2-2 Bundesliga draw at home to Freiburg.

He headed over the bar in the first-half with his single effort in a performance so poor that he was even booed by home fans for each of his 19 touches.

“No player is bigger than our club,” said a banner unfurled by angry Dortmund supporters.

Dortmund have reportedly rejected a second bid by Arsenal of €58 million with the German club thought to be holding out for €70 million for their top-scorer.

“We know that Aubameyang wants to leave,” said Zorc. “We must not forget that he is already in his fifth year in Dortmund.

“We have made it clear that we are ready to realise a transfer when our wishes are completely fulfilled. Arsenal has made several attempts so far and we have rejected them.”

Aubameyang has scored 141 goals in 212 games for Dortmund in all competitions since his arrival in 2013.

“I cannot say how it will turn out: either our demands are fulfilled or he stays here until the summer,” added Zorc.

“This has been communicated to his family and everyone accepts it.”

Zorc pointed out Aubameyang was disciplined twice by Dortmund in January — which means he has fallen offside with the club four times in the last 16 months.

He was also dropped in late 2017 for coming late to training and also in November 2016 for jetting to Milan just before a Champions League game.

“We have to look at things soberly — he had two misconducts in January,” said Zorc.

“Once he did not show up at an important team meeting and then did not train well before a game in Berlin, so we sanctioned him.

“In the meantime, we have been able to calm the situation. We had talks and now we assume that he is fully focused.”

Aubameyang’s father, also his agent, is pushing for the switch to Arsenal to replace Alexis Sanchez, but time is running out with the transfer window to close at midnight on Wednesday.

Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki slammed Dortmund’s fans for booing their own team — especially Aubameyang.

“People came to the stadium to whistle their own team — they should stay at home,” fumed Burki.

“That is no support — these are people who have no idea about football, they probably have nothing better to do.”

Zorc rejected Burki’s comments and said the fans had the right to boo such a poor performance.

“I find his statement inappropriate and the content wrong, I recommend our players watch the game for another 90 minutes,” said Zorc.

“The spectators have the right to show their displeasure.”

