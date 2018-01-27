57 Mins

39 mins ago

56 mins – Liverpool are staring down the barrel of a first home defeat in 20 games and being dumped out of the FA Cup, yet it’s West Brom who still look more dangerous every time they go forward.

Klopp has Dejan Lovren, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke on the bench.