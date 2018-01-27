  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 27 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

28,937 Views 36 Comments
Share
Flag

FULL TIME! Liverpool 2-3 West Brom

The Baggies hold out to pull off a memorable FA Cup upset and inflict more misery on Liverpool, who are beaten here for the first time this season. The Reds exit this competition at the fourth round stage for the third consecutive year.

94Mins

90+4 mins – Last chance as it’s swung it towards van Dijk, who gets good contact on it but Foster gets down low to his left to save.

89Mins

90 mins — Time running out for Liverpool as we enter four minutes of injury time.

87Mins

87 mins – Backs to the wall for the Baggies now, and it looks like Livermore is struggling, but the visitors have used all three subs.

85Mins

84 mins — Ings makes a good run and is picked out by Moreno, with Hegazy coming across to get it behind before Foster does. The West Brom defender is booked for dissent and then his goalkeeper claims another ball into the box. The visitors will do well to hang on here.

84Mins

83 mins – Milner plays it short for Moreno, who whips it in but Foster comes off his line to claim. Seven minutes and counting for the Baggies.

83Mins

82 mins – Firmino and Milner work it well down the left and after playing a one-two, the latter is scythed down by Dawson, who goes into the book. Good chance for the Reds here.

81Mins

81 mins – Anfield has come alive and West Brom are now penned inside their own half.

Flag 79Mins

GOAL! Liverpool 2-3 West Brom (Salah)

Game on! Alexander-Arnold floats a hopeful ball into the area and when it comes back off Firmino, Salah is there to sweep home with his left foot past Foster. 10 minutes left on the clock.

74Mins

74 mins – And another Foster save! Liverpool have come alive all of a sudden as Firmino feeds Ings, who tees himself up and attempts to curl it into the far corner but the West Brom ‘keeper is equal to the task.

74Mins

73 mins – Just as I say that, Ben Foster is forced into a smart stop as he beats Milner’s half-volley away to safety after Trent Alexander-Arnold had made good ground down the right.

74Mins

72 mins – Not a lot happening at Anfield, if truth be told. The atmosphere has been sucked out of the ground and there’s no real intensity to proceedings at the moment. West Brom doing a good job of subduing the hosts.

71Mins

71 mins – West Brom also making their final change with Barry replaced by Claudio Yacob. Into the final 20 minutes.

61Mins

60 mins – Chance for Liverpool as Mane is fouled by Barry on the edge of the area, but Firmino’s set-piece is poor. Frustration growing at Anfield.

57Mins

56 mins – Liverpool are staring down the barrel of a first home defeat in 20 games and being dumped out of the FA Cup, yet it’s West Brom who still look more dangerous every time they go forward.

Klopp has Dejan Lovren, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke on the bench.

51Mins

50 mins – There’s no sign of West Brom sitting back on this lead, and why would they when Liverpool are so vulnerable defensively?

51Mins

48 mins – West Brom have the ball in the back of the net again as Brunt’s looping effort is headed home but Dawson is clearly offside.

46Mins

KICK OFF: We’re back underway at Anfield.

45Mins

HALF TIME: Liverpool 1-3 West Brom

An extraordinary half of football and at the end of it all, the visitors are threatening a real upset thanks to Jay Rodriguez’s quickfire double and that Matip own goal on the stroke of the break.

VAR has taken centre stage, with West Brom having a goal ruled out and Liverpool being retrospectively awarded a penalty after Livermore pulled Salah down in the box — and then Firmino smashed the spot kick against the crossbar.

45Mins

45+3 mins – Before that goal was awarded, Craig Pawson again decided to have a look at the replays with more than a suspicion of offside — but it stands. Liverpool in all sorts of trouble now.

Flag 47Mins

GOAL! Liverpool 1-3 West Brom (Matip OG)

Craig Dawson finds himself up field and is played in behind the Liverpool defence, before smashing it across goal where Matip deflects it into his own net under pressure from Brunt and Rodriguez.

46Mins

45 mins – Salah finds space in between the lines but pushes his shot wide from a tight angle. We’re going to have four minutes of added time.

39Mins

38 mins – Moment after Kieran Gibbs hobbles off clutching his hamstring, Hal Robson-Kanu has done the same and Matty Phillips is on up front for West Brom.

36Mins

This pretty much sums up the first 35 minutes here at Anfield. Incredible drama.

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Anfield Source: Peter Byrne

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Anfield Source: Peter Byrne

35Mins

34 mins – Kieran Gibbs appears to be in real trouble as he stays down on the far side, holding his leg. The physios are on but Ahmed Hegazy is readying himself on the sideline.

33Mins

30 mins – Liverpool have their tails up now as Evans brilliantly denies Firmino with a last-ditch block. The Northern Ireland defender making up for his earlier mistake there to prevent a certain goal.

28Mins

29 mins – Okay, so after all of that it’s still Liverpool 1-2 West Brom.

27Mins

MISSED! Firmino smashes his penalty against the crossbar and West Brom get it clear. A truly remarkable 26 minutes of football.

26Mins

Penalty! The referee overturns his decision and points to the spot!

West Brom are absolutely furious and Barry has been shown a yellow card for his remonstrations.

25Mins

23 mins – Confusion reigns as Craig Pawson is now going over to have a look at the replays on the pitch-side monitors. It certainly looks like Salah was pulled back by Livermore.

23Mins

22 mins – Drama at Anfield and we’re only 22 minutes in. The latest incident sees Salah fall to the ground in the area and Craig Pawson is going to look at this too.

22Mins

NO GOAL! The referee asks his video assistant via the new VAR system to have a look at that goal and it’s chalked off because replays show Gareth Barry — who is interfering with the goalkeeper — standing in an offside position. A huge let off for Liverpool!

20Mins

GOAL! Liverpool 1-3 West Brom (Dawson)

It goes from bad to worse for Liverpool. Brunt swings in the corner and Mignolet is rooted to his line, allowing Craig Dawson to get above his man and head home from two yards out.

14Mins

12 mins — Liverpool are giving West Brom all sorts of space and Rodriguez has punished them twice in the opening quarter. Anfield is a little stunned.

Flag 11Mins

GOAL! Liverpool 1-2 West Brom (Rodriguez)

Oh my word. Krychowiak skips past Emre Can and lays it off for the overlapping Gibbs on the left, who squares it perfectly for Rodriguez to run onto and fire home from close range.

10Mins

9 mins – An incredible start to this cup tie. Liverpool look to hit the front again as Firmino and Salah combine down the right before the latter squares it looking for Mane but the striker is unable to stretch and get a toe on it.

Flag 8Mins

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 West Brom (Rodriguez)

Wow! West Brom were behind for all of 68 seconds as they hit back instantly, and what a hit. Jay Rodriguez manufactures a yard of space for himself and smashes a powerful drive into the top corner.

Flag 7Mins

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 West Brom (Firmino)

Well, that didn’t take long. Hesitation and confusion between Evans and Foster allows Salah through on goal and while the goalkeeper makes a smart save from the Liverpool forward, Firmino follows up to dink it delightfully into the empty goal. That’s the Brazilian’s first FA Cup goal.

3Mins

3 mins – Liverpool enjoying all the early possession as Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both have long-distance efforts blocked.

Flag 2Mins

KICK OFF: Liverpool get us underway, with the hosts defending the Kop in this first half.

Alan Pardew says his side arrive here with absolutely no pressure on them.

“We take less pressure into this game. It’s a cup game with no league points on offer,” he said pre-match.

“The pressure is off us so maybe we can open up our game a little bit which is what I’ve been trying to encourage since I have been here.

“We will go to Liverpool and try and cause them problems.”

Just about set at Anfield for the final tie of the day. Can the Baggies inflict more misery on Liverpool and cause an upset?

TODAY’S RESULTS: Let’s take a look at the other fourth round ties which have been played today, with League One Wigan dumping West Ham out while Newport County have just held Tottenham to a 1-1 draw.

Wigan Athletic v West Ham United - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - DW Stadium Source: Anthony Devlin

  • Peterborough 1-5 Leicester
  • Huddersfield 1-1 Birmingham
  • Hull 2-1 Nottingham Forest
  • Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton
  • Millwall 2-2 Rochdale
  • Milton Keynes 0-1 Coventry
  • Notts County 1-1 Swansea
  • Sheff Utd 1-0 Preston
  • Southampton 1-0 Watford
  • Wigan 2-0 West Ham
  • Newport 1-1 Tottenham
  • Liverpool v West Brom (7:45pm)

Tonight will be the 150th meeting between the two clubs in all competitions, with Liverpool winning 68 and West Brom 38.

Which way do you see it going?


Poll Results:





TEAM NEWS: Adam Lallana misses out for Liverpool with a thigh strain while James Milner has a dead leg. Jurgen Klopp makes three changes, including a return for Alberto Moreno who hasn’t featured since 6 December.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Moreno, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Ward, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Ings, Solanke.

Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of the FA Cup fourth round clash between Liverpool and West Brom from Anfield.

Kick-off on Merseyside is at 7.45pm and we’ll bring you all the build-up — including team news — between now and then. Stick with us!

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
BARCELONA
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
The Catalan influence in today's Irish basketball final
Espanyol lodge scathing complaint against Piqué and Busquets for post-match remarks
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Mourinho unsurprised by Sanchez display
Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup
TIGER WOODS
It was a grind - Woods feeling good after Torrey Pines fightback
It was a grind - Woods feeling good after Torrey Pines fightback
Lowry and Power slip below cut line as Tiger clings on for weekend at Torrey Pines
After 10 months out, 'rusty' Woods begins latest comeback with flashes of old magic

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie