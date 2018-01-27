Swans and Huddersfield face replays as Saints march past Javi Garcia's Watford

HUDDERSFIELD AND SWANSEA face unwanted FA Cup fourth-round replays versus lower-league opposition after being held by Birmingham and Notts County respectively.

David Wagner’s Huddersfield will have to travel to St. Andrews after they were pegged back to 1-1 at John Smith’s Stadium; Steven Mounie gave the Premier League side a first-half lead only for Brummies striker Lukas Jutkiewicz – Irish-qualified through his paternal grandmother – to level nine minutes after the interval.

Struggling Swansea face the slightly more enviable task of hosting League Two Notts County at the Liberty Stadium after 34-year-old former Premier League striker Jon Stead cancelled out Luciano Narsingh’s opener in another 1-1 draw.

Stead’s goal from Jorge Grant’s cross means Kevin Nolan’s side keep alive their dreams of reaching the fifth round for only the second time this century.

Luciano Narsingh celebrates Swansea's opener Source: Mike Egerton

Premier League Brighton were also on the verge of a replay until Glenn Murray’s 90th-minute goal secured a 1-0 win over Championship side Middlesbrough, while there were no such struggles for Leicester City as Saturday’s early kick-off saw Fousseni Diabate score twice on his debut in a 5-1 win at nearby East Midlands side Peterborough.

Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup run ended just one round after they sent holders Arsenal packing as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat by Championship rivals Hull.

The first of this weekend’s all-Premier League affairs saw Southampton beat Watford 1-0 at St. Mary’s.

Jack Stephens marked his 24th birthday with a goal to inflict defeat upon Javi Garcia in his first game as Hornets manager.

FA Cup Results (Saturday)

Peterborough 1-5 Leicester

Huddersfield 1-1 Birmingham

Hull 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton

Millwall 2-2 Rochdale

Milton Keynes 0-1 Coventry

Notts County 1-1 Swansea

Sheff Utd 1-0 Preston

Southampton 1-0 Watford

Wigan 2-0 West Ham

Newport v Tottenham (5:30pm)

Liverpool v West Brom (7:45pm)