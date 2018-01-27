  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Swans and Huddersfield face replays as Saints march past Javi Garcia's Watford

Former Premier League striker Jon Stead earned Kevin Nolan’s Notts County a day out in Swansea.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 5:50 PM
4 hours ago 1,640 Views 2 Comments
Image: Daniel Hambury
Image: Daniel Hambury

HUDDERSFIELD AND SWANSEA face unwanted FA Cup fourth-round replays versus lower-league opposition after being held by Birmingham and Notts County respectively.

David Wagner’s Huddersfield will have to travel to St. Andrews after they were pegged back to 1-1 at John Smith’s Stadium; Steven Mounie gave the Premier League side a first-half lead only for Brummies striker Lukas Jutkiewicz – Irish-qualified through his paternal grandmother – to level nine minutes after the interval.

Struggling Swansea face the slightly more enviable task of hosting League Two Notts County at the Liberty Stadium after 34-year-old former Premier League striker Jon Stead cancelled out Luciano Narsingh’s opener in another 1-1 draw.

Stead’s goal from Jorge Grant’s cross means Kevin Nolan’s side keep alive their dreams of reaching the fifth round for only the second time this century.

Notts County v Swansea City - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Meadow Lane Luciano Narsingh celebrates Swansea's opener Source: Mike Egerton

Premier League Brighton were also on the verge of a replay until Glenn Murray’s 90th-minute goal secured a 1-0 win over Championship side Middlesbrough, while there were no such struggles for Leicester City as Saturday’s early kick-off saw Fousseni Diabate score twice on his debut in a 5-1 win at nearby East Midlands side Peterborough.

Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup run ended just one round after they sent holders Arsenal packing as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat by Championship rivals Hull.

The first of this weekend’s all-Premier League affairs saw Southampton beat Watford 1-0 at St. Mary’s.

Jack Stephens marked his 24th birthday with a goal to inflict defeat upon Javi Garcia in his first game as Hornets manager.

FA Cup Results (Saturday)

Peterborough 1-5 Leicester
Huddersfield 1-1 Birmingham
Hull 2-1 Nottingham Forest
Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton
Millwall 2-2 Rochdale
Milton Keynes 0-1 Coventry
Notts County 1-1 Swansea
Sheff Utd 1-0 Preston
Southampton 1-0 Watford
Wigan 2-0 West Ham
Newport v Tottenham (5:30pm)
Liverpool v West Brom (7:45pm)

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (2)

