Kiwi centre Ahki leaving Connacht after one season to join Toulouse

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED Pita Ahki will leave the province at the end of this season, with the Kiwi centre joining Toulouse after just one year in the Guinness Pro14.

Ahki arrived in Galway last October and has made seven appearances for Connacht so far, but the 25-year-old has been recruited by Top 14 outfit Toulouse ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, according to reports in France.

Toulouse also announced the signing All Black back-row forward Jerome Kaino on a two-year contract this week.

“Connacht Rugby can confirm that Pita Ahki’s short term contract with the province will come to an end at the end of the 2017/18 season,” a statement read.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Pita for his contribution to Connacht Rugby during his time here and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Ahki moved to the Sportsground from Mitre 10 Cup side Waikato having previously had spells in Super Rugby with the Blues and Hurricanes.

The centre, a World Cup sevens medal winner with the All Blacks in 2013, first rose to prominence with North Harbour before moving to the Blues, where he made 13 appearances.

He spent the 2016/17 season with the Hurricanes but failed to make the breakthrough and was snapped up by Kieran Keane’s former club Waikato.

Ahki starts for Connacht in their Pro14 clash with the Cheetahs in South Africa tomorrow.

