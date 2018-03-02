  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Saturday 3 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wales and Ospreys winger forced to retire at 25 after back surgery

Eli Walker made his international debut against Ireland back in 2015.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 2 Mar 2018, 4:18 PM
10 hours ago 7,717 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3882417
Walker played 81 times for Ospreys.
Image: Camerasport/INPHO
Walker played 81 times for Ospreys.
Walker played 81 times for Ospreys.
Image: Camerasport/INPHO

OSPREYS WINGER ELI Walker has made the difficult decision to retire from professional rugby on medical grounds following back surgery last year.

The 25-year-old, who won his only Wales cap against Ireland back in August 2015, has been unable to make a complete recovery from the injury and in consultation with specialists, decided the best move was to call time on his career.

“It is extremely difficult thing to do, acknowledging and making the decision that you have to retire from the game but it is absolutely the right thing for me to do,” he said, in a statement released this afternoon.

“I’ve worked hard to try to get back to where I was pre-surgery but, unfortunately, I recognise that I am not going to be able to do so.”

Walker made his senior debut for the Ospreys as an 18-year-old, coming off the bench in a win over Aironi in September 2010, and went onto make a total of 81 appearances for the Welsh region, scoring 23 tries.

Capped by Wales across all the age-grades and named in several international senior squads, his one cap came against Ireland in the pre-World Cup fixture in 2015.

His last appearance for the Ospreys was in a 31-7 win against the Blues at Cardiff Arms Park at the end of 2016.

“I’m thankful for the support I’ve had from my family and from the Ospreys during what has been a tough period for me personally,” Walker added.

RUGBYU-NZL-WAL-CHIEFS Walker in action for Wales during their tour game against Waikato Chiefs in June 2016. Source: AFP/Getty Images

“I’m immensely proud of everything I’ve achieved on the rugby pitch, be that playing for Swansea, representing my home region, the Ospreys, or gaining my full Wales cap and without the support of my mother, in particular, I wouldn’t have able to achieve anything like I have in my career.

“There are so many fantastic memories that will live with me forever and the sport has allowed me to meet some fantastic people who are now firm friends, and experience some great places. I consider myself fortunate.

“The supporters at the Ospreys have always been great for me and now I’m one of you. Although I’ll no longer be playing for the team I’ll always be an Osprey, whatever my next step is.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Pro14 confirms rescheduled dates for Leinster and Munster games

Dublin-born MacGinty one of three Sale players rewarded with long-term deals

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
'There's no connection between the players': Pogba would be better at City or Spurs says Ince
Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas with Wigan
FOOTBALL
English club denies cover-up of Barry Bennell's sexual abuse and says it won't hold internal investigation
English club denies cover-up of Barry Bennell's sexual abuse and says it won't hold internal investigation
Klopp sees Liverpool as more 'unpredictable' without Coutinho
'It's his last season at Man Utd': Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic departure
IRELAND
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'I grew up watching Drico, D’Arcy' - Munster's Arnold on being in Ireland camp
Storm waves in the west moved boulders onto the top of this cliff
MANCHESTER CITY
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
Analysis: Bridge passes proving key to unlocking Six Nations defences

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie