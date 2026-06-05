Aaron McKenna set for World middleweight title fight in August at 3Arena

AARON MCKENNA WILL fight for the vacant IBF middleweight world title in August when he takes on Etinosa Oliha on Saturday, 8 August at Dublin’s 3Arena.

It was reported last week that this fight would be taking place, and Zuffa Boxing has since confirmed the bout.

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Cork’s Callum Walsh will also be fighting in the middleweight division at the event as he takes on Tyler Denny.

Monaghan’s McKenna [20-0, 10KOs] has not boxed since a career-best victory over Liverpool’s former light-middleweight world champion Liam Smith 13 months ago, while Oliha [22-0, 10KOs] has fought just once since September 2024, when he stopped journeyman Ivan Njegac in September of last year.

McKenna and Oliha will be fighting for the belt that was stripped from former unified champion Janibek Alimkhanuly after he failed a drug test.

The winner and new world champion will be mandated to defend their title against American Amari Jones [17-0, 15KOs], who earned a third-round stoppage over former champion Vincenzo Gualtieri last weekend.

The news comes after it was announced that Katie Taylor will bring the curtain down on her legendary career at Croke Park on Saturday, 5 September where she will fight the undefeated French fighter Flora Pili.

Taylor will aim to become a three-time undisputed champion of the world by defending her WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles and re-adding the recently vacated WBC title.