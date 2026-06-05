Katie Taylor to face Flora Pili as Croke Park title fight confirmed

KATIE TAYLOR’S CROKE Park swansong will be against undefeated French fighter Flora Pili on Saturday, September 5, bringing the curtain down on a legendary sporting career.

The light-welterweight world champion from Bray is the first boxer to headline a prizefight at the 82,300-capacity home of Gaelic games since Muhammad Ali defeated Al ‘Blue’ Lewis in 1972.

She will bid to become a three-time undisputed champion of the world by defending her WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles and re-adding the recently vacated WBC title.

Pili [12-0, 2KOs] is the mandatory challenger for Taylor’s IBF light-welterweight crown and the no.1 contender for the WBC belt.

Matchroom Boxing confirmed the landmark homecoming at a Croke Park press conference this afternoon.

It’s official 😉🇮🇪 @KatieTaylor lands her Croke Park dream, looking to become a three-time Undisputed World Champion 💫



The last dance falls on September 5 against 12-0 Flora Pili, live on @DAZNBoxing! pic.twitter.com/aOB2cR3Lje — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) June 5, 2026

Tickets will officially be released via Ticketmaster on Friday, June 12, priced from €38.70 in the Cusack, Davin, and Hogan Stands. Family ticket packages (seated in a non-alcohol area in the stadium) are priced at €125.50.

Pitchside prices range from €106.25 to €1,505.50. All tickets via Ticketmaster are subject to a max service charge of €10.50.

There will be a pre-sale on Wednesday, June 10, for Matchroom Boxing Fight Pass members from 9am. Those with the Lidl Plus App and Croke Park residents can purchase from 10am on Wednesday. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN.

“This seems like the perfect way to end it – by becoming undisputed champion again in our national stadium, which has such a special place in Irish hearts,” said Taylor.

“I’m so grateful that it’s happening and I can’t thank the people of this country enough for the support I have received over the years.

“People have travelled all around the world to follow my career and I’m hoping I can repay some of that with a big performance on September 5.

“I’m under no illusions that Flora will present a very tough challenge, she’s undefeated as a professional and has a good amateur pedigree, so I have the utmost respect for her.

“I’ve been blessed to achieve more than I could ever have dreamed in this sport, but fighting at Croke Park really is the icing on the cake.

“I hope it’s the kind of event that will inspire a whole new generation to take up sport and follow their passions – that for me would be the greatest legacy I could leave.”

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Pili described Taylor as “one of the greatest champions in the history of women’s boxing” and the fight as “the biggest opportunity of my career”.

Katie Taylor. Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

The 39-year-old Taylor [25-1, 6KOs] has campaigned for a fight at Croke Park since her first victory over Amanda Serrano in April 2022.

Negotiations between promoter Eddie Hearn and Croke Park Ltd have reached several impasses in the four years since, but Matchroom chairman Hearn has in recent months expressed a renewed desire to get the event over the line for one of his star fighters.

Taylor still holds the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles. She vacated the WBC belt when taking some time away from the sport following her third victory over Amanda Serrano last July.

It was subsequently acquired by Sandy Ryan, but the English star recently confirmed her pregnancy and so the WBC belt has been freed up once more.

Stay tuned at 2pm for a big announcement 💪👑 pic.twitter.com/u2HoPhbnt3 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 5, 2026

The event will be the final act of a glittering career which delivered Olympic gold, five World Championship golds, and 12 continental golds as an amateur before ruling as a two-weight undisputed champion during a highly lucrative decade-long run in the professional ranks.

The undercard will be announced at a later date.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for Matchroom,” said Hearn.

“For everything Katie Taylor has accomplished, and for all those she has inspired along the way, it is absolutely beyond deserved.

“From turning over as a professional a decade ago, to fighting in the most iconic stadiums around the world and making history at Madison Square Garden, she’s done it all. What a magical adventure it has been.

“Getting here to Croke Park has been years in the making. But we were never giving up on delivering this dream.

“And to end this special journey together by becoming a three-time undisputed champion of the world is indeed the perfect farewell to what has been an extraordinary fairytale.

“She is the ultimate trailblazer for this amazing sport. She is a living legend.”

Taylor will embark on a four-day promotional tour of Ireland, starting in Bray on Saturday, before reaching Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Belfast.

- Additional reporting by Gavan Casey.