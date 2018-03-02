  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 0 °C Friday 2 March, 2018
Pro14 confirms rescheduled dates for Leinster and Munster games

But no word yet on when Ulster’s clash with Glasgow will be played.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 2 Mar 2018, 2:03 PM
45 minutes ago 1,011 Views 3 Comments
Image: Paul Walsh
Image: Paul Walsh

LEINSTERâ€™S POSTPONED GUINNESS Pro14 clash with Scarlets has been rescheduled for Friday next, tournament organisers have confirmed.

The top two teams in Conference B were due to meet at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday afternoon but the round 17 fixture was called off yesterdayÂ as the adverse weather conditions prevented Leinster from travelling to Wales.

With no fixtures scheduled for next weekend, Pro14 has this afternoon announced the game will be played on Friday 9 March with a kick-off time of 7.35pm.

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, while Munster will face Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Friday 16 March following the postponement of their game this evening.

Tickets purchased for the original games will be valid for the new dates, both home clubs have confirmed.

Dublin-born MacGinty one of three Sale players rewarded with long-term deals

Dillane starts for Connacht against Cheetahs in Bloemfontein

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

