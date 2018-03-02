Pro14 confirms rescheduled dates for Leinster and Munster games

LEINSTERâ€™S POSTPONED GUINNESS Pro14 clash with Scarlets has been rescheduled for Friday next, tournament organisers have confirmed.

The top two teams in Conference B were due to meet at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday afternoon but the round 17 fixture was called off yesterdayÂ as the adverse weather conditions prevented Leinster from travelling to Wales.

With no fixtures scheduled for next weekend, Pro14 has this afternoon announced the game will be played on Friday 9 March with a kick-off time of 7.35pm.

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, while Munster will face Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Friday 16 March following the postponement of their game this evening.

Tickets purchased for the original games will be valid for the new dates, both home clubs have confirmed.

