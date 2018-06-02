This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against the US

Martin O’Neill’s side earned a late victory against the United States of America.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 2 Jun 2018, 10:16 PM
1 hour ago 6,475 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/4050588
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Colin Doyle: Could do little about the goal and was rarely seriously tested otherwise. 6

Seamus Coleman: Was quite far forward and almost played as a right winger at times, however he didn’t influence the game enough and will have been disappointed to have fluffed a chance from a James McClean cross in the first half. 6

Kevin Long: Produced a few sloppy passes in the first half but otherwise looked solid. 7

Shane Duffy: Seldom seriously tested at the back and was a threat down the other end from set pieces. 7

John O’Shea: Saw a header go just wide early on and didn’t have much to do otherwise before being replaced on 34 minutes. 7

James McClean: His delivery from the wing was mixed but he kept plugging away and set up the winner having gone up front following Daryl Horgan’s introduction. 7

Declan Rice: Tonight’s man-of-the-match winner, Rice consistently showed good composure on the ball but needs to learn to demand it more in order to really dominate games. 8

Jeff Hendrick: Had one or two decent moments on the ball, but was too much of a peripheral figure at times. 6

Callum O’Dowda: Looked bright and had a couple of encouraging mazy runs, though his final product could have been better. 7

Graham Burke: Had the confidence to put his hand up for corners and free kicks though looked a little isolated at times in the first half. Appeared to touch the ball before it went over the line to score his first international goal on his second cap and so can be satisfied with his evening’s work. 7

Jon Walters: Held the ball up well and won countless free kicks. Was unlucky not to score just after the hour mark. 7

Subs: Darragh Lehihan was beaten to the header for US’ opener, but had a hand in the first Ireland goal, Alan Judge got the winner, while Daryl Horgan made a difference and posed a threat down the left. Others weren’t on long enough to make a substantial impact. 8

Martin O’Neill: Picked a team with a good mix of youth and experience, and the substitutions he made paid off in the end. 7

