This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sopoaga, Ntamack, Zebo: Players to watch out for in the Champions Cup

We’ve picked out some big summer signings and younger players to keep an eye on.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,158 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4280428

THE IRISH PROVINCES will feature some exciting young talent and new signings in the Heineken Champions Cup this season, but there will be plenty of fresh faces in the opposition teams too.

Here, we pick out six players -  a mix of youthful stars and big summer additions – to watch out for in the 2018/19 edition of the European tournament. 

Lima Sopoaga

The 27-year-old starts at out-half for Wasps against Leinster tomorrow at the RDS and while he is still settling into life with the Premiership club, his creative playmaking skill makes him a real danger to Leo Cullen’s side.

Wasps v Leicester Tigers - Gallagher Premiership - Ricoh Arena Sopoaga will wear 10 for Wasps tomorrow. Source: David Davies

The 18-times capped All Blacks has made four appearances in the Premiership so far and already has three try assists to his name, evidence of his intelligent ability to pick defences apart.

With a superb short kicking game and excellent passing range, former Highlanders man Sopoaga is certain to have a major influence if Wasps are to emerge from Pool 1.

 Blade Thomson

A summer signing for Scarlets, the mobile Kiwi back row has been one of the most impressive players in the Guinness Pro14 so far this season.

Cian Kelleher and Blade Thomson Thomson is a multi-skilled and versatile forward. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Also capable of playing in the second row, Thomson has been looking to compensate for Scarlets’ loss of Tadhg Beirne and John Barclay in the off-season.

A turnover threat and lineout specialist, the 27-year-old has the footwork to make metres in the tight carries as well as the dynamism and handling skills to pose a threat out in the 15m channels. A key man as Scarlets look for European glory.

Romain Ntamack

Toulouse are some way off being the frontline European contenders they once were but there have been promising signs of resurgence under Ugo Mola and ex-Bandon director of rugby Régis Sonnes in recent times. 

Romain Ntamack Ntamack is a prodigious talent. Source: Kevin Barnes/INPHO

Among the reasons for excitement is the emergence of 19-year-old playmaker Ntamack, the son of Toulouse legend Émile – a 46 cap France international back who captained Toulouse to the first-ever Heineken Cup in 1995.

Capable of playing at out-half or inside centre, Romain is a composed, inventive presence who starred for the France U20s for the last two years, guiding them to World Championship glory back in June. A real star of the future.

Joe Cokanasiga 

The 20-year-old wing has been involved with Eddie Jones’ England on a number of occasions without winning his first cap, but it looks likely to arrive sooner rather than later.

Joe Cokanasiga Cokanasiga during his time with London Irish. Source: Martin Bennett/INPHO

A new signing for Bath during the summer, the imposing finisher has scored three tries in his first five games for the Premiership club, while beating 14 defenders, making eight linebreaks, and running for 346 metres across 42 carries.

A native of Fiji, Cokanasiga first burst into professional rugby with London Irish and scored four tries in 14 Premiership starts last season before making the switch to Bath. Likely to score a few more in the pool stages of Europe this season.

Jake Polledri

The Gloucester back row turns 23 next month and is now a three-cap Italy international, and it looks like the best is still to come.

Jake Polledri with John Barclay and Nick Grigg Polledri made his Six Nations debut this year. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Not quite a giant at 6ft 2ins and around 105kg, Polledri more than makes up for it with his technical excellence, dynamism, work rate and grit. 

Polledri’s rise in recent years has been quite remarkable – he was starring in England’s third tier with Hartpury as recently as the 2016/17 season – and he plays with the kind of energy and aggression that means his career will continue to move in the right direction.

Having beaten 34 defenders and made five offloads in his six Premiership appearances so far this season, as well as tackling with over 98% success, Polledri could leave a mark on the Champions Cup.

 Simon Zebo

One of the biggest summer signings in the Top 14, the Cork man has certainly made an impressive start to life in Paris with six tries in his first six games in the French top flight.

SZ Try 3

Though Racing have been inconsistent so far this season – losing three of their seven Top 14 games so far – it seems probable that they will be among the chief contenders in Europe again in this campaign.

Last season’s final defeat to Leinster felt like a major missed opportunity to the French side and their hope will be that Zebo’s proven quality in Europe – 23 tries in 43 games – can add another layer of quality to their effort to take that next step. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    McGregor's team-mate denies sparking UFC 229 brawl with religious slur
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    LEINSTER
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps
    'What a joke': Wasps back row Hughes still suspended for Leinster trip as disciplinary panel delay decision
    IRELAND
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    'There were low days... You're thinking: "Are you good enough?"'
    'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie