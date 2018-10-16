Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?

Ireland were held to a 0-0 draw against Denmark on Saturday night at Lansdowne Road.

IRELAND TAKE ON Wales in their third Uefa Nations League match tonight in Dublin, with Martin O’Neill’s side looking to build on Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate against Denmark.

Chances were few and far between for the Boys in Green during a tough and battling display in front of 41,000 spectators at the Aviva Stadium, with Ireland recording just one shot on target against Åge Hareide’s men.

Tonight sees Ryan Giggs’ Wales come to Dublin having already secured a dominant 4-1 victory when the sides met in Cardiff last month.

Since then Ireland have been marred by off-field controversies, with everyone involved in the Irish set-up looking to leave the recent past behind to start recording positive displays again in the build-up to Euro 2020 qualifiers next year.

Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane have been under pressure since last month’s dismal defeat in Wales, but back-to-back draws against Poland and Denmark have ushered in a brief sense of calm.

At the Aviva Stadium tonight Ireland will look to secure their first competitive win since beating Wales in a World Cup qualifier in October 2017.

