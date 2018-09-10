This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's not the first altercation between players and staff' - O'Neill responds to leaked WhatsApp audio

The Ireland boss identified Stephen Ward when asked about the message, as his side prepares for tomorrow’s friendly with Poland.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 10 Sep 2018, 6:34 PM
1 hour ago 10,277 Views 35 Comments
http://the42.ie/4228548
Ireland manager Martin O'Neill during Monday's press conference in Wrocław.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland manager Martin O'Neill during Monday's press conference in Wrocław.
Ireland manager Martin O'Neill during Monday's press conference in Wrocław.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MARTIN O’NEILL has described the contents of a leaked WhatsApp audio message as “an absolute side-show”, while claiming responsibility for any criticism aimed at his players or management team.

On Monday morning, a voice message surfaced on social media detailing Roy Keane’s fall-outs with Jon Walters and Harry Arter prior to the summer friendly against France.

Arter has recently made himself unavailable for selection, with O’Neill refusing to deny that the altercation could have played a part in his decision. 

At this evening’s pre-match press conference ahead of the friendly game with Poland, the Ireland boss confirmed the voice in question as Burnley full-back Stephen Ward, who was absent from that trip to Paris.  

Having faced Wales in Thursday’s defeat, the 33-year-old has since returned to his club with a foot injury. 

“First of all, I don’t think Stephen [Ward] was there,” said O’Neill.

“Stephen wasn’t actually there. I think he’s just picking up on things, something that we talked about at the beginning of the week.

“There’s probably not anything more to really report. I think that differences of what was said, I think I said that to you before [there was a] confrontation obviously with Jon [Walters] and a confrontation with Harry [Arter].

“Jon’s fine, absolutely fine. Harry, perhaps not so fine. But I said to you before, you’d have to ask whether that’s the complete reason why Harry is not participating in these games this time. But I think that you probably know that anyway, because I think that Harry has made that be known, some of the reasons that he has decided not to come.”

Speaking ahead of tomorrow evening’s match in Wroclaw alongside midfielder David Meyler, the Ireland manager explained that such confrontations were not out of the ordinary.

I think these things are important to say, first of all the incident took place at the end of May when we were in camp,” he added. “So they have surfaced now, some four months later.

“It wouldn’t be the first altercation between players and staff. I’ve had one with the man sitting beside me here [Meyler] just days ago, on Friday.

“I have the utmost regard for him as a person, I might have a difference of opinion about his ability, but that’s not the point. I have the utmost regard for him as a person and for him to take the criticism I gave him in front of the rest of the team was extremely strong. That’s a strong person, he’s a really strong person.”

O’Neill stated that he would take full responsibility for any criticism aimed at his players, and went on to back assistant Keane.

Roy Keane and Martin O'Neill Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane during Friday's Nations League defeat in Cardiff. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“In my time as a club manager, I’ve chosen two brilliant, brilliant assistant managers — John Robertson and the young man himself, Roy Keane.

“I’ve chosen them particularly and at the end of it all, none of them have ever let me down. I’ll take the responsibility for it at the end of the day, because that’s my job.

So whatever comes or goes, that’s it. If there’s still a difference over what was said, I accept that now at this minute.”

When asked if the incidents had distracted from matters on the field of play, O’Neill said: “Absolute side-show. You say we have problems on the pitch, of course we have problems on the pitch.

“We’ve got a number of players injured. We have lost two competitive games on the trot in a period of 10 or 12 months. The previous 11 competitive games in the World Cup, we lost one.

“In terms of issues, these two confrontations took place four months ago. They are surfacing now. But I would be astonished if there isn’t a confrontation between now and November time.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Brilliant Christian Eriksen brace punishes Wales three days after impressive Ireland win
    Manchester United Women win first league game 12-0 against Aston Villa
    IRELAND
    'It's not the first altercation between players and staff' - O'Neill responds to leaked WhatsApp audio
    'It's not the first altercation between players and staff' - O'Neill responds to leaked WhatsApp audio
    'I can't understand how Martin O'Neill could put up with that' - Brady condemns conduct of Roy Keane
    Denis Buckley focuses on Connacht form after featuring in Ireland camp
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Zidane announces he's ready to return to work amid Man United links
    Luke Shaw heading back to Man United after England concussion
    NFL
    The Giantsâ rookie running back scores a 68-yard TD in the first game of his career
    The Giants’ rookie running back scores a 68-yard TD in the first game of his career
    Hobbled Packers quarterback Rodgers inspires one of the greatest comebacks in Green Bay history
    35-year-old Fitzpatrick lights up Saints defence, Luck loses in return

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie