Fitzpatrick extends lead as Scheffler charges at RBC Heritage

MATT FITZPATRICK EXTENDED his lead with an erratic three-under par 68 at the US PGA Tour RBC Heritage as world number one Scottie Scheffler stormed up the leaderboard into second place.

Shane Lowry climbed into the top 30, moving to seven under par after a bogey-free round of 16.

Lowry started with a birdie on the par-four first, and added three further birdies to shoot a four-under 67.

Overnight leader Fitzpatrick bounced back from a shaky start, holing out from off the greens on 14 and 15 for birdie and eagle respectively, to finish three strokes clear on 17-under-par at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

Having bogeyed the first and third holes, the 2023 RBC Heritage champion clicked into gear around the turn, becoming the only player this week to drive his ball onto the ninth green, with a 338-yarder that he converted for birdie.

Fitpatrick reclaimed the solo lead with a confident 10-foot putt on the 12th.

The Englishman putted in a bobbling left-to-right effort from 26 feet off the green for another birdie on 14 — the same hole on which he had bounced off a tree on the way to an improbable birdie a day earlier.

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And he then executed a perfect chip into the hole from 30 feet on 15 to open a three-shot lead.

Fitzpatrick is seeking his fourth PGA Tour title, adding to last month’s Valspar Championship and the 2022 US Open, as well as his 2023 RBC Heritage title.

Scheffler — having begun Moving Day seven strokes off the lead — made five birdies in his first six holes to soar into contention.

“You can’t ask for much of a better start than that. Came out, nice birdie on the first, good birdie on the second. Kind of stole one on four, and two good birdies there on five and six,” he said after.

From a stunning front-nine 31 that shot Scheffler briefly up to tied-first, the four-time major winner’s momentum slowed slightly with a string of frustrating pars.

But he birdied the 16th and final holes for a seven-under round of 64, to finish 14-under-par for the tournament with one day to play.

“As you start kind of getting back into contention, I think that’s always fun. It’s never as fun being on the outside looking in,” said Scheffler.

Meanwhile fellow American Brian Harman hit the day’s best round with a career-low 63 at windy Harbour Town Golf Links featuring nine birdies.

The Savannah-born golfer thrived in familiar local conditions, finishing with three straight birdies after holing a bunker chip from 30 feet on 17.

“Just tried to keep the pedal down. It’s going to take a low number to win,” said Harman.

Norway’s Victor Hovland, who had started the day one stroke off the lead, had a disastrous start, including a bogey on the first and a double bogey on 3.

He finished a disappointing day six strokes back with a round of 73.

Elsewhere, Padraig Harrington is tied for 14th, five shots off the lead at the Senior PGA Championship.

South Africa’s Keith Horne is one shot clear on 11 under par.

At the LPGA LA Championship, Stephanie Meadow, Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh are all set to miss the projected cut.

You can follow the RBC Heritage leaderboard here, the Senior PGA Championship here and the LA Championship here.

– © AFP 2026