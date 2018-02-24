  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Bournemouth complete dramatic late comeback as West Brom plunge deeper into the red

There was also a big win for Brighton this afternoon.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Feb 2018, 5:22 PM
8 hours ago 3,212 Views No Comments
Gosling celebrates his late goal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Gosling celebrates his late goal.
Gosling celebrates his late goal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

DAN GOSLING COMPLETED a dramatic late comeback as Bournemouth came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with relegation rivals Newcastle United.

Rafael Benitez’s side travelled to the Vitality Stadium off the back of a shock 1-0 victory over Manchester United last time out, and looked like making it back-to-back Premier League wins after Dwight Gayle twice pounced on poor goalkeeping from Asmir Begovic.

After allowing Gayle to beat him to a low delivery for the 17th-minute opener, Begovic enabled the former Crystal Palace striker to double his tally on the stroke of half-time as he let another cross slip under him.

Bournemouth pushed to find a way back into the game, and a lifeline arrived courtesy of a fantastic long-range effort from Adam Smith 10 minutes from time.

And parity was restored in the 89th minute as former Newcastle midfielder Gosling turned home from Nathan Ake’s ball into the box.

Newcastle did at least cling on for a point but missed a chance to go four points clear of the drop.

The Magpies are two clear of the bottom three with Bournemouth three further ahead, a run of just one defeat in eight top-flight games cold comfort for Benitez after the late setback.

Meanwhile, a Glenn Murray brace helped Brighton and Hove Albion claim a fine 4-1 win over Swansea City, moving four points clear of the bottom three and ending their visitors’ five-match unbeaten run.

Chris Hughton’s men, who had won just one of their previous eight in the Premier League, were in charge for almost the entire match, with the excellent Murray dominating and leading the way with an imperious performance.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Swansea City - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Source: PA Wire/PA Images

There was little sign of Swansea’s recent resurgence early on, and Brighton took full advantage as the impressive Murray won and converted a penalty.

Swansea showed hints of improvement on occasion, though they rarely looked like enjoying a prolonged period in the ascendancy and Murray doubled his tally 21 minutes from time, applying the finish after fine play by Jose Izquierdo to give the Swans a mountain to climb.

And any hope of a late Swansea comeback appeared over 17 minutes from time with a lovely Anthony Knockaert goal, but there was a glimmer of hope.

However, Lewis Dunk’s own goal only proved to be a mere consolation as Brighton restored their advantage as Jurgen Locadia wrapped up a huge win in the battle to avoid the drop.

West Brom’s Premier League status is hanging by a thread after falling to a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns.

A fourth defeat in a row for Alan Pardew’s side mean they are six points adrift at the bottom of the table and seven points away from 17th place.

The damage was done during an 11-minute spell at the start of the second period as David Wagner’s side took advantage of some insipid defending to pull away from the hosts.

Firstly, Rajiv van La Parra — who scored the winner in the reverse fixture in November –picked out the bottom corner from close range before Steve Mounie burst through a static backline to double their advantage.

West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town - Premier League - The Hawthorns Source: Anthony Devlin

Craig Dawson gave the hosts faint hope of a comeback with a header midway through the second period, but they never looked like drawing level as Huddersfield held firm in the closing stages.

A second consecutive win for the Yorkshire side moves them up to 14th in the table – three points away from the relegation zone.

Finally, Burnley and Southampton drew 1-1 at Turf Moore after Manolo Gabbiadini scored a last-gasp equaliser for the visitors, cancelling out Ashley Barnes’ opener.

German side score bizarre tap-in after goalkeeper stops to drink from water bottle

Horrendous Jack Butland own goal costs Potters as Leicester snatch a point

