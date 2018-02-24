  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Horrendous Jack Butland own goal costs Potters as Leicester snatch a point

Stoke City missed the chance to move out of the Premier League’s relegation zone after the England goalkeeper’s disappointing own goal.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Feb 2018, 2:40 PM
11 hours ago 4,686 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3870011
Jack Butland dejected after scoring an own goal against Leicester.
Image: Nick Potts
Jack Butland dejected after scoring an own goal against Leicester.
Jack Butland dejected after scoring an own goal against Leicester.
Image: Nick Potts

JACK BUTLAND SCORED a disastrous own goal as Leicester City came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at home to Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Stoke were on track to move out of the relegation zone thanks to a fine first-half strike from Xherdan Shaqiri, who scored his fourth goal from outside the box this season.

But Butland misjudged a powerful cross from Marc Albrighton, deflecting the ball into his own goal to extend Stoke’s four-month wait for an away league victory.

Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez started for the first time in the league since the closure of the transfer window, but he was kept quiet by Stoke’s left-back, Premier League debutant Konstantinos Stafylidis.

Shaqiri gave Stoke the lead shortly before half-time, scoring for the third straight Premier League match with a fine arrowed strike from 25 yards after Leicester gave the ball away.

Leicester City v Stoke City - Premier League - King Power Stadium Source: Nick Potts

Claude Puel’s men did not look as though they would find an equaliser with Butland mostly untested in the Stoke goal, before his horrendous error cost Paul Lambert’s men a vital three points, with Harry Maguire and Matty James almost winning it for Leicester, their efforts both thudding against the woodwork.

James smashed an early chance over the crossbar as Leicester started brightly.

Kasper Schmeichel made a comfortable save down to his left to keep out Badou Ndiaye’s drive, with a mishit Mahrez effort similarly easy fare for Butland after 25 minutes.

Mahrez should have done better when a long ball from Demarai Gray saw Leicester break, but the Algeria international curled a trademark 25-yarder wide of the far post with his left foot.

Leicester had lost the ball away in their own half on multiple occasions and they were punished for a lapse three minutes before the break.

Joe Allen hustled Wilfred Ndidi out of possession on the touchline and when he shifted the ball inside to Shaqiri, the Swiss star burst into space in front of the Leicester defence and bent a wicked strike into Schmeichel’s bottom-left corner.

Leicester City v Stoke City - Premier League - King Power Stadium Source: Nick Potts

Leicester, who were unbeaten in five games against Stoke, made a high-tempo start to the second half, but the visitors almost doubled their lead after 55 minutes.

Schmeichel’s poor clearance put Leicester in trouble, but an alert Shaqiri fired narrowly wide.

Emboldened by Stoke’s fine display, Lambert threw on teenage striker Tyrese Campbell – son of former Everton forward Kevin – for his Premier League debut, with Puel turning to attacking pair Kelechi Iheanacho and Fousseni Diabate to spark life into his side.

But it was Albrighton who provided the equaliser for Leicester after 70 minutes, bursting down the right wing and thumping a cross straight at Butland, the England goalkeeper somehow managing to direct the ball straight into his own goal.

Butland made a fine save from Mahrez to somewhat make amends, and was on hand seconds later to push Maguire’s thunderous drive against the post as Leicester threatened to snatch all three points.

After substitute Charlie Adam’s awful header sent Mahrez through, Butland made another vital save to protect Stoke’s point after Kurt Zouma’s block deflected the winger’s effort, with James heading against the post in a frantic finale.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Neville: Better players than Pogba have been dropped by Man Utd

‘When you’re 25 and you’ve had two serious injuries, you’re nearly a forgotten man’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
'A joy to watch for everybody': Klopp delighted with Liverpool's rout of West Ham
Bournemouth complete dramatic late comeback as West Brom plunge deeper into the red
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema
Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema
German side score bizarre tap-in after goalkeeper stops to drink from water bottle
Horrendous Jack Butland own goal costs Potters as Leicester snatch a point
IRELAND
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Farrell outstanding, Ireland's depth delivers and a huge effort from the pack
Player ratings as Ireland see off Wales in Six Nations thriller
SIX NATIONS
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'
'I apologise to Joe if I upset him': Schmidt and Gatland trade frosty compliments
Russell's redemption as sensational Scotland end 10-year wait for England win
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Stephen Kenny praises former Liverpool youngster after 'exceptional' debut
Stephen Kenny praises former Liverpool youngster after 'exceptional' debut
'When you're 25 and you've had two serious injuries, you're nearly a forgotten man'
'My wife won't be happy but I'll go over the game tonight till all hours'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie