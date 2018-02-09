  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 10 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal's new forward line to be unleashed in North London derby and the Premier League talking points

Elsewhere, Riyad Mahrez won’t get to play against the team he was desperate to join, while Virgil van Dijk is back at his old stomping ground.

By Ben Blake Friday 9 Feb 2018, 3:54 PM
8 hours ago 5,451 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/3842935
Arsenal's record-signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Image: Victoria Jones
Arsenal's record-signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Arsenal's record-signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Image: Victoria Jones

1. Gunners back at Wembley for derby day

THIS WEEKEND’S ROUND of games start with a bang as Tottenham host Arsenal at Wembley Stadium at lunch-time Saturday.

The Gunners trail their North London rivals by four points heading into the clash and it is four years since they have beaten Spurs away from home in the league.

It’s the first time the clubs have met at Wembley since 4 April, 1993. That day, a second-half header from Tony Adams was enough to send Arsenal through to the FA Cup final.

Arsene Wenger will be pleased with how quickly new signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have settled into the team and he will have to decide whether to leave summer arrival Alexandre Lacazette on the bench once again.

Opposite number Mauricio Pochettino may unleash his latest acquisition at some point too. Brazilian winger Lucas Moura joined from Paris Saint-Germain for £25 million at the end of the window and could make his bow here.

2. Mahrez goes AWOL after failed move

Riyad Mahrez was reportedly desperate to make a January switch from Leicester City to Manchester City, but it never materialised for the former PFA Player of the Year. The Algerian attacker has clearly not taken the setback well as he failed to attend training all this week — finally showing his face on Friday morning.

City boss Pep Guardiola was quoted as saying he would like to see Mahrez feature when the sides face off on Saturday evening, but Claude Puel has confirmed that he is set to sit out a third consecutive game.

The runaway league leaders saw their sizable advantage cut to 13 points after they were held 1-1 by Burnley last weekend. Eighth-placed Leicester recorded the same result at home to Swansea City that day, and this will be their third time to face City this season after defeats in the league (2-0) and the Carabao Cup quarter-final (on penalties).

3. Mourinho and Benitez reacquainted

On Sunday afternoon, Newcastle United host Jose Mourinho and his team at St James’ Park.

They might be second in the league, but Man United title’s aspirations are all but dead at this stage of the season. That said, claiming runners-up spot behind their city rivals would represent the club’s best highest finish of the post-Alex Ferguson era.

United bounced back from the defeat to Spurs with a routine 2-0 win over Huddersfield last time out — with new signing Alexis Sanchez getting off from the penalty spot. The Magpies, meanwhile, find themselves in a very different situation. Winless in their last five league matches, Rafael Benitez’s men are just a single point outside the drop zone.

4. Van Dijk returns to St Mary’s

Several players have made big-money switches from Southampton to Liverpool in recent years, as it is often joked that the former have become a bit of a feeder club for the latter.

The most recent man to trade the South Coast for Merseyside is Virgil van Dijk, who joined the Reds for a whopping £75m last month.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Anfield Virgil van Dijk. Source: Peter Byrne

Dutch defender Van Dijk will be back at his old stomping ground on Sunday when St Mary’s hosts a Premier League encounter between the sides. The Dutchman returned to the starting XI for the 2-2 draw with Spurs after being left out against Huddersfield, and he should retain his place at the heart of the Liverpool defence.

But Jurgen Klopp has suggested that the Dutchman might receive a frosty reception from Southampton fans, whose team are unbeaten in their past six league outings.

5. Is Conte a dead man walking?

It seems abundantly obvious that Chelsea Football Club and Antonio Conte will part ways sooner rather than later. Having won the Premier League title in his first season, the Italian has endured a turbulent second year in London and his frustrations with the club’s dealings behind the scenes have been well-documented.

Monday night’s humbling 4-1 loss to Watford leaves the Blues fourth — 19 points off Manchester City — and you get the sense that he would be happy enough to receive his marching orders, and a huge pay-off, from owner Roman Abramovich.

Conte will be doing extremely well to see out the the campaign but he remains in the job ahead of the upcoming game at home to West Brom on Monday.

The Baggies are in all sort of trouble themselves right now as the expected new manager bounce never happened when Alan Pardew took over in November, meaning they sit at the foot of the table.

PL fixtures 9 Feb

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Maguire ahead of schedule on road to recovery as he closes in on return

‘I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Long-term United contract a 'natural consequence' for Shaw, says Mourinho
Long-term United contract a 'natural consequence' for Shaw, says Mourinho
Antonio Conte says players and club must share responsibility for recent Chelsea slump
Arsenal's new forward line to be unleashed in North London derby and the Premier League talking points
ITALY
'We're under no illusions how tough it will be:' Ireland preparing for tricky Italian job
'We're under no illusions how tough it will be:' Ireland preparing for tricky Italian job
O'Shea: 'That’s sport. That’s why I’ll never do any job in Ireland'
World Cup plans go hand-in-hand with the present tense for Ireland
FOOTBALL
Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years
Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years
'I was definitely a big fan' – Pulisic admits Man United support
Arsene Wenger suggests English players are now 'the masters' of diving
IRELAND
EU 'still waiting' on UK to give specific solutions to Irish border issue
EU 'still waiting' on UK to give specific solutions to Irish border issue
'Cian Healy produced a picture from 2009 when Jordan was one of the mascots'
'When you're not able to do something, it becomes mental': McGrath ready to roar again
SIX NATIONS
Utterly reckless Italian tip tackle pits Ireland U20s against 14 men
Utterly reckless Italian tip tackle pits Ireland U20s against 14 men
Alun Wyn Jones laughs off verbal grenades from 'Uncle Eddie'
The Rugby Show: Six Nations preview with Stephen Ferris

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie