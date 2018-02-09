  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves'

Andre Ayew has hit back at West Ham’s sacked director of recruitment Tony Henry.

By AFP Friday 9 Feb 2018, 11:19 AM
29 minutes ago 631 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3842662
Andre Ayew (file pic).
Image: Mark Kerton
Andre Ayew (file pic).
Andre Ayew (file pic).
Image: Mark Kerton

SWANSEA’S GHANAIAN FORWARD Andre Ayew hit back at West Ham’s sacked director of recruitment Tony Henry for calling into question the attitude of African players.

Henry was dismissed by the London club on Friday following an investigation into a report by the Daily Mail newspaper that Henry said West Ham wanted to limit their number of African players because “they have a bad attitude” and “cause mayhem” when they are not in the team.

“I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves, we know where we have come from, and we believe in our football,” said Ayew, who left West Ham to rejoin Swansea in an £18million deal last week.

African players — like Didier Drogba — have played at the greatest clubs in the world and done their jobs.

“We have done a lot to get into professional football and African footballers now play for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

“It’s an honour to be an African. I am so proud and so happy and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

West Ham’s Senegalese midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate posted “African and proud” on his Instagram account the day after Henry’s comments were made public.

Ayew could make his second Swansea debut at home to Burnley on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring problem.

And he is hoping for a return to the form he showed in scoring 12 goals in his sole previous season with Swansea in 2015/16 to help keep the Welsh side in the Premier League.

It wasn’t a really difficult decision,” added Ayew, who will be reunited with little brother and former Marseille team-mate Jordan Ayew on his return.

“I looked at other options, but I felt like my job here wasn’t yet done.”

- (C) AFP 2018

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years>

‘I was definitely a big fan’ – Pulisic admits Man United support>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves'
'I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves'
Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years
'I was definitely a big fan' – Pulisic admits Man United support
ITALY
O'Shea: 'Thatâs sport. Thatâs why Iâll never do any job in Ireland'
O'Shea: 'That’s sport. That’s why I’ll never do any job in Ireland'
World Cup plans go hand-in-hand with the present tense for Ireland
'When you're not able to do something, it becomes mental': McGrath ready to roar again
IRELAND
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
Ireland leave little to chance and more talking points ahead of Italy clash
SIX NATIONS
Following a 6-year absence, Lionel Beauxis will start for France against Scotland
Following a 6-year absence, Lionel Beauxis will start for France against Scotland
England coach urges World Rugby to clamp down on 'out of order' Alun Wyn Jones
'I expect Jordan to provide what he has been providing in provincial matches'
JOE SCHMIDT
'He's got a real understanding of the game': Schmidt welcomes Payne's coaching role
'He's got a real understanding of the game': Schmidt welcomes Payne's coaching role
Schmidt looks to maintain freshness as he manages the workload of his pack
Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie