  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was definitely a big fan' – Pulisic admits Man United support

USA international Christian Pulisic, 19, revealed he was a Manchester United supporter as a child amid growing links to Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Feb 2018, 8:37 AM
3 hours ago 3,204 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3842233
Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic admits United support.
Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic admits United support.
Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic admits United support.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND SENSATION Christian Pulisic fuelled speculation of a possible move to Manchester United after admitting he was a childhood fan of the Premier League giants.

United and Liverpool have been credited with interest in United States international Pulisic, who has refused to rule out a future transfer to the “unbelievable” Premier League, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are also believed to be keen.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of Dortmund’s key men, especially after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Arsenal last month.

Asked if he was a supporter of United growing up, Pulisic told ESPN:

Yeah, I was. I was definitely a big fan.

“Of course, right now I am under contract with Dortmund and so I’m not looking around or doing anything like that so I’m very focused there. But, yeah, it’s cool to hear all this stuff!”

Pulisic, who made his Dortmund debut in 2016, has scored three goals and tallied two assists in the Bundesliga this term.

Dortmund are fourth and 19 points behind reigning champions Bayern Munich.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves'
'I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves'
Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years
'I was definitely a big fan' – Pulisic admits Man United support
ITALY
O'Shea: 'Thatâs sport. Thatâs why Iâll never do any job in Ireland'
O'Shea: 'That’s sport. That’s why I’ll never do any job in Ireland'
World Cup plans go hand-in-hand with the present tense for Ireland
'When you're not able to do something, it becomes mental': McGrath ready to roar again
IRELAND
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
Ireland leave little to chance and more talking points ahead of Italy clash
SIX NATIONS
Following a 6-year absence, Lionel Beauxis will start for France against Scotland
Following a 6-year absence, Lionel Beauxis will start for France against Scotland
England coach urges World Rugby to clamp down on 'out of order' Alun Wyn Jones
'I expect Jordan to provide what he has been providing in provincial matches'
JOE SCHMIDT
'He's got a real understanding of the game': Schmidt welcomes Payne's coaching role
'He's got a real understanding of the game': Schmidt welcomes Payne's coaching role
Schmidt looks to maintain freshness as he manages the workload of his pack
Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie