  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points

Chris Hughton’s Brighton are after a place in the last four, while former League of Ireland boss Paul Cook takes on Southampton, who have a new man in the hot seat.

By Ben Blake Friday 16 Mar 2018, 4:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,196 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3908007
Seagulls boss Chris Hughton.
Image: Alex Morton
Seagulls boss Chris Hughton.
Seagulls boss Chris Hughton.
Image: Alex Morton

1. Hughton out to pour more misery on Mourinho

ITâ€™S BEEN AN extremely mixed week for Manchester United.

After getting the better of rivals Liverpool thanks to Marcus Rashfordâ€™s double last Saturday, the Red Devils crashed out of the Champions League after hugely-frustrating performances over two legs against Sevilla.

Despite possessing an array of expensively-assembled talent throughout their squad, Jose Mourinho came up short by the side currently fifth in La Liga. Instead of holding his hands up, the Portuguese coach then came out with bizarre comments referencing the fact that he had knocked United out of Europe twice in the past as manager of Porto and Real Madrid.

Those remarks wonâ€™t have been well-received by fans, and, with United 16 points behind Man City in the league, the FA Cup represents Mourinhoâ€™s last chance of silverware this season.

They host Brighton & Hove Albion in an evening kick-off on St Patrickâ€™s Day (7.45pm), who are managed by the highly-regarded Chris Hughton. Since working as Brian Kerr assistant with the senior international team, the former full-back has gone on to become the best Irish manager currently working in football.

The 59-year-old picked up Premier League Manager of the Month last week, and taking the Seagulls to the semi-finals will only enhance his reputation further. The tie is a repeat of the 1983 final, when United needed a replay to eventually prevail 4-0.

Source: killianM2/YouTube

2. Spurs begin life without Kane

There is little doubt that Harry Kane has developed into one of the top strikerâ€™s in world football in recent years. Having won the Premier League Golden Boot for the past two seasons, the Tottenham star is currently joint-top of the goalscoring charts alongside Liverpoolâ€™s Mohamed Salah.

However, damaged knee ligaments mean he is expected to be sidelined until April and Spurs must plan without their talisman over the coming weeks. First up is Saturdayâ€™s last-eight showdown with fellow Premier League side Swansea (12.15pm) at the Liberty Stadium.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that his squad is capable of excelling without Kane. He listed the likes of Heun-Min Son, Dele Alli and Erik Lamela as possible replacements, presumably in a â€˜false nineâ€™ role, but Spanish target manÂ Fernando Llorente will be favourite to fill in up front.

Opponents Swansea have managed to get their act together since the arrival of Carlos Carvalhal. With wins over West Ham and Burnley in the past month, they will provide a decent test for Tottenham, who are chasing their first silverware under Pochettino.

3. Cookâ€™s Latics to cause another upset?

League One outfit Wigan Athletic have already sent Manchester City, West Ham and Bournemouth packing from this seasonâ€™s FA Cup. On Sunday (1.30pm), they intend to add another top flight club, Southampton, to that list.

Latics manager Paul Cook won two FAI Cups as manager of Sligo Rovers and he has done a stellar job since taking over at the DW Stadium last summer. As well as their giant-killing, they are second in Englandâ€™s third tier, and with three games in-hand on leaders Blackburn Rovers, automatic promotion is still on the cards.

Wigan Athletic v Manchester City - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Wigan boss Paul Cook. Source: Chris Brunskill Ltd

Contrastingly, Southampton supporters have had little to shout about this season, and itâ€™s unlikely that the appointment of Mark Hughes as their new manager will improve the atmosphere at St Maryâ€™s.

The Welshman was named as Mauricio Pelligrinoâ€™s successor this week after the Saints could only pick up a single win in 17 league attempts to leave them fourth from bottom and just one point outside the drop zone.

Hughes, who had a spell at Southampton during the latter stages of his playing career, will be eager to make an immediate impression, starting this weekend, as his contract is only until the end of the season.

4. Foxes hoping for a first against Chelsea

The final of the last-eight pairings is up for decision on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm), when Leicester City host Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

History doesnâ€™t bode well for the Foxes. In five FA Cup meetings with the Blues, they havenâ€™t progressed once. On top of that, Chelsea have gone on to win the competition on each of the last three occasions they knocked out Leicester.

Claude Puelâ€™s men are in decent form going into the tie, with two wins and two draws from their last four games in all competitions. Chelsea, meanwhile, were undone by a Leo Messi-inspired Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday night and Antonio Conte is looking for a strong finish to what will almost certainly be his last at the club.

Even if the Italian goes on to lift the FA Cup and finish in the top-four, he appears odds-on to leave this summer.

Arsenal set for Russia trip in Europa League last 8

â€˜Brilliantâ€™ Lukaku one of the best in the world, according to Ireland star

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'We're under no illusion of what it means to the country, our families and where weâ€™re from'
'We're under no illusion of what it means to the country, our families and where weâ€™re from'
'It's hugely frustrating, he's already passed the number of tries that I've scored!'
'He's apologised and Eddie's been Eddie... there's been no change in his demeanour'
CHELTENHAM 2018
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
33/1 shot wins the Albert Bartlett as the bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
LIVE: Day 4 of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I won't run away or cry': Mourinho launches 12-minute defence of his Man United record
'I won't run away or cry': Mourinho launches 12-minute defence of his Man United record
Klopp: I don't mind facing City in Champions League
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
IRELAND
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
3-0 would do: Schmidt ready to accept boring badge if it comes with a Slam
Schmidt 'surprised' to see Van der Westhuizen in England camp, but stands by assistant ref's integrity
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
Bayern have contacted Pochettino, claims former player
Arsenal set for Russia trip in Europa League last 8

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie