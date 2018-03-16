Arsenal set for Russia trip in Europa League last 8

Updated at 13.13

ARSENAL HAVE BEEN drawn to face CSKA Moscow in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid, who are the favourites to win the competition along with the Premier League outfit, have been paired with Sporting CP in the last eight. The other ties see RB Leipzig tackle Marseille and Lazio face Salzburg.

The Europa League now looks the Gunners’ most realistic chance of reaching the Champions League next season, as they lie 12 points shy of fourth-placed Liverpool, though they face a Russian side that dumped out Lyon from the competition on away goals at the last-16 stage.

These fixtures will be played on 5 and 12 April.

Europa League quarter-finals draw:

Leipzig v Marseille

Arsenal v CSKA Moscow

Atletico Madrid v Sporting CP

Lazio v Salzburg