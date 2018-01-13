West Ham fire four to smash Huddersfield and the rest of the day's Premier League action

MARKO ARNAUTOVIC CREATED three and scored the other as West Ham lifted themselves away from the Premier League relegation zone with a 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town.

David Moyes embraces West Ham's hero Marko Arnautovic after substituting him. Source: Martin Rickett

For the third successive away game, Arnautovic found the back of the net for the Hammers, his latest strike coming 11 seconds into the second half at the John Smithâ€™s Stadium.

The Austria international created the opener for Mark Noble midway through the first half, only for Joe Lolley to level things up with his first league goal of the campaign.

Huddersfield were not level for long, though, as Arnautovic stunned the home crowd with his sixth of the season, a powerful drive beyond Jonas Lossl. He then turned provider for Manuel Lanzini, his strike partner netting twice in five minutes to take the game away from their hosts.

Victory lifts the Hammers into 11th place in the table, above Huddersfield, while also giving David Moyes his 200th Premier League victory.

Joselu came off the bench to earn Newcastle United a 1-1 draw in a crucial Premier League relegation battle with bottom club Swansea City at St Jamesâ€™ Park.

Carlos Carvalhal has made a decent start to life with the Welsh club since taking over late last month and, despite his side having been on the backfoot for much of Saturdayâ€™s contest, he appeared on course for a second win in three league games.

Jordan Ayewâ€™s header on the hour gave Swansea a surprise lead, punishing Newcastle for not capitalising on a host of opportunities to break the deadlock.

However, Swanseaâ€™s advantage proved all too brief as Joselu, brought on for the profligate Dwight Gayle, levelled matters with a clever finish.

Rafael Benitezâ€™s men finished a largely entertaining encounter the stronger of the two sides but could not complete the turnaround.

Elsewhere, West Brom ended their miserable Premier League run on Saturday, beating Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 at the Hawthorns to record their first league triumph in 21 games.

Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans headed home for West Brom. Source: Nick Potts

The in-demand Jonny Evans headed them into a fourth-minute lead â€” the Northern Ireland defender showing the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City his value at both ends of the pitch.

And it wasÂ Craig Dawson who gave them a cushion early in the second half.

Bakary Sakoâ€™s sixth goal of the season gave Crystal Palace a 1-0 win over Burnley and moved Roy Hodgsonâ€™s side further away from the relegation strife that once threatened to engulf their season.

Former Wolves forward Sako was aghast to see a first-half penalty claimÂ waved away after being brought down by James Tarkowski but channelled his frustrations to secure the points midway through the first half at Selhurst Park.

Palaceâ€™s recovery under Hodgson now stands at a solitary defeat in their past 12 Premier League outings â€“ an impressive rehabilitative effort for both the south London club, who are five points clear of the bottom three.

And finally,Â Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a controversial last-minute equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw for Watford as Southamptonâ€™s Premier League winless run was extended to 10 matches.

A first-half double from James Ward-Prowse had put the Saints in the driving seat, but Andre Gray cut the deficit early in the second half andÂ Doucoure got the leveller at the death, appearing to use his hand to do so.

It added toÂ Mauricio Pellegrinoâ€™s misery as his sideâ€™s poor form continued, though WatfordÂ themselves have won just onceÂ over same period of Saintsâ€™ top-flight winless run.

Results in full:

West Ham 4-1 Huddersfield Town

Newcastle United 1-1 Swansea City

West Brom 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

Watford 2-2 Southampton

