  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

West Ham fire four to smash Huddersfield and the rest of the day's Premier League action

Here’s how the five other 3pm kick-offs played out.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 5:28 PM
3 hours ago 2,911 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3796444

MARKO ARNAUTOVIC CREATED three and scored the other as West Ham lifted themselves away from the Premier League relegation zone with a 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield Town v West Ham United - Premier League - John Smith's Stadium David Moyes embraces West Ham's hero Marko Arnautovic after substituting him. Source: Martin Rickett

For the third successive away game, Arnautovic found the back of the net for the Hammers, his latest strike coming 11 seconds into the second half at the John Smithâ€™s Stadium.

The Austria international created the opener for Mark Noble midway through the first half, only for Joe Lolley to level things up with his first league goal of the campaign.

Huddersfield were not level for long, though, as Arnautovic stunned the home crowd with his sixth of the season, a powerful drive beyond Jonas Lossl. He then turned provider for Manuel Lanzini, his strike partner netting twice in five minutes to take the game away from their hosts.

Victory lifts the Hammers into 11th place in the table, above Huddersfield, while also giving David Moyes his 200th Premier League victory.

Joselu came off the bench to earn Newcastle United a 1-1 draw in a crucial Premier League relegation battle with bottom club Swansea City at St Jamesâ€™ Park.

Carlos Carvalhal has made a decent start to life with the Welsh club since taking over late last month and, despite his side having been on the backfoot for much of Saturdayâ€™s contest, he appeared on course for a second win in three league games.

Jordan Ayewâ€™s header on the hour gave Swansea a surprise lead, punishing Newcastle for not capitalising on a host of opportunities to break the deadlock.

However, Swanseaâ€™s advantage proved all too brief as Joselu, brought on for the profligate Dwight Gayle, levelled matters with a clever finish.

Rafael Benitezâ€™s men finished a largely entertaining encounter the stronger of the two sides but could not complete the turnaround.

Elsewhere, West Brom ended their miserable Premier League run on Saturday, beating Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 at the Hawthorns to record their first league triumph in 21 games.

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - The Hawthorns Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans headed home for West Brom. Source: Nick Potts

The in-demand Jonny Evans headed them into a fourth-minute lead â€” the Northern Ireland defender showing the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City his value at both ends of the pitch.

And it wasÂ Craig Dawson who gave them a cushion early in the second half.

Bakary Sakoâ€™s sixth goal of the season gave Crystal Palace a 1-0 win over Burnley and moved Roy Hodgsonâ€™s side further away from the relegation strife that once threatened to engulf their season.

Former Wolves forward Sako was aghast to see a first-half penalty claimÂ waved away after being brought down by James Tarkowski but channelled his frustrations to secure the points midway through the first half at Selhurst Park.

Palaceâ€™s recovery under Hodgson now stands at a solitary defeat in their past 12 Premier League outings â€“ an impressive rehabilitative effort for both the south London club, who are five points clear of the bottom three.

And finally,Â Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a controversial last-minute equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw for Watford as Southamptonâ€™s Premier League winless run was extended to 10 matches.

A first-half double from James Ward-Prowse had put the Saints in the driving seat, but Andre Gray cut the deficit early in the second half andÂ Doucoure got the leveller at the death, appearing to use his hand to do so.

It added toÂ Mauricio Pellegrinoâ€™s misery as his sideâ€™s poor form continued, though WatfordÂ themselves have won just onceÂ over same period of Saintsâ€™ top-flight winless run.

Results in full:

  • West Ham 4-1 Huddersfield Town
  • Newcastle United 1-1 Swansea City
  • West Brom 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
  • Watford 2-2 Southampton

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

Leicester hold Chelsea at the Bridge despite Chilwell red

Spartak Moscow heavily criticised following racist tweet about its own players

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
Kane becomes Spurs' record Premier League goalscorer as they romp to victory over Everton
Conte unconcerned by Mourinho's 'contempt' comment as feud finally fizzles out
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid left shell-shocked as Villarreal snatch late victory at Bernabeu
Real Madrid left shell-shocked as Villarreal snatch late victory at Bernabeu
Leicester hold Chelsea at the Bridge despite Chilwell red
Barca midfielder Arda Turan joins Basaksehir on loan until 2020
MANCHESTER UNITED
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United'
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United'
'I couldn't say it's not my club, but it didn't feel right': Klopp claims he turned down United
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: Munster must be clever in managing Nakarawa's octopus-like offload
Analysis: Munster must be clever in managing Nakarawa's octopus-like offload
As it happened: Ulster vs La Rochelle, Champions Cup
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
BOXING
Warren miffed that Khan's comeback on Sky will clash with Frampton-Donaire on BT
Warren miffed that Khan's comeback on Sky will clash with Frampton-Donaire on BT
Two-time Olympic champion Claressa Shields successfully retains titles with unanimous win
Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC World heavyweight title versus Luis Ortiz in March

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie