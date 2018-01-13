  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spartak Moscow heavily criticised following racist tweet about its own players

The Russian champions have received widespread criticism after a club tweet likened black players to “chocolates”.

By AFP Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 5:03 PM
3 hours ago 4,486 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3796414
A general view of Spartak Stadium in Moscow.
Image: EMPICS Sport
A general view of Spartak Stadium in Moscow.
A general view of Spartak Stadium in Moscow.
Image: EMPICS Sport

RUSSIAN CHAMPIONS SPARTAK Moscow, already sanctioned by Uefa this season for racist behaviour, sparked further condemnation on Saturday after a club tweet that likened its black players to “chocolates”.

Spartak tweeted a video of Brazilian players Fernando, Luiz Adriano and Pedro Rocha training in sunny conditions at a team camp in Dubai alongside a caption translated to “see how chocolates melt in the sun”.

The tweet was published around 9.00 GMT and retweeted over 1,400 times, triggering a wave of criticism before it was deleted almost five hours later.

Several hours after the initial tweet, Spartak published another post with midfielder Fernando, speaking in Russian, saying that there was “no racism at Spartak, we are friends and a family.”

UK anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out slammed the Russian club’s conduct while voicing their concerns with just five months to go before the start of the World Cup.

“This social media post from the official account of Spartak Moscow only continues to highlight the prejudices towards black people in Russia,” the organisation said.

“With the World Cup only a few months away, it is a reminder that Russia — as with the whole of football — has significant work to do to eradicate racism of all forms from the game.”

_99582049_spartak_twitter A screenshot of the tweet sent by the club on Saturday.

It is not the first time Spartak have been censured over racist behaviour this season.

Leonid Mironov, the 19-year-old captain of the Spartak side, was charged with racist behaviour last month during a Uefa Youth League game against Liverpool.

Liverpool lodged a similar complaint against Spartak after Rhian Brewster’s team-mate Bobby Adekanye was racially abused by the Russian club’s fans during the reverse fixture in September.

Spartak were found guilty in that instance and were made to partially close their academy ground for one match.

Brazilian striker Hulk said in July 2015 that he encountered racism in “almost every game” while playing for Zenit St Petersburg.

Brazil-born Lokomotiv Moscow goalkeeper Guilherme, twice capped by Russia, was recently subjected to racist chanting by Spartak fans in July’s Russian Super Cup.

But Russia has vowed to ensure fans’ safety when it hosts the 2018 World Cup by cracking down on both hooliganism and racism.

© AFP 2018 

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Barca midfielder Arda Turan joins Basaksehir on loan until 2020

‘I couldn’t say it’s not my club, but it didn’t feel right’: Klopp claims he turned down United

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
Kane becomes Spurs' record Premier League goalscorer as they romp to victory over Everton
Conte unconcerned by Mourinho's 'contempt' comment as feud finally fizzles out
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid left shell-shocked as Villarreal snatch late victory at Bernabeu
Real Madrid left shell-shocked as Villarreal snatch late victory at Bernabeu
Leicester hold Chelsea at the Bridge despite Chilwell red
Barca midfielder Arda Turan joins Basaksehir on loan until 2020
MANCHESTER UNITED
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâs a real custard pie to Man United'
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, that’s a real custard pie to Man United'
'I couldn't say it's not my club, but it didn't feel right': Klopp claims he turned down United
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: Munster must be clever in managing Nakarawa's octopus-like offload
Analysis: Munster must be clever in managing Nakarawa's octopus-like offload
As it happened: Ulster vs La Rochelle, Champions Cup
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
BOXING
Warren miffed that Khan's comeback on Sky will clash with Frampton-Donaire on BT
Warren miffed that Khan's comeback on Sky will clash with Frampton-Donaire on BT
Two-time Olympic champion Claressa Shields successfully retains titles with unanimous win
Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC World heavyweight title versus Luis Ortiz in March

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie