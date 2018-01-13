Barca midfielder Arda Turan joins Basaksehir on loan until 2020

BARCELONA HAVE CONFIRMED that Arda Turan has joined Istanbul Basaksehir on a loan deal through to the end of the 2019-20 season.

This week, the Turkish Super Lig leadersÂ stated that a move for ArdaÂ was close to being finalised.

Barca announced that the 30-year-old will make the move on loan for the remainder of his contract.

La Ligaâ€™s leaders also stated that they retain the right to sell Arda during this period, with Basaksehir holding an option to buy â€“ although a price was not confirmed for this clause.

Arda opted to join Barca from La Liga rivals AtlÃ©tico Madrid in July 2015, but a transfer ban imposed on the club meant he did not debut until the following January.

During his time at Camp Nou, Arda won medals in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana, but failed to hit the same high standards he produced at AtlÃ©ti, making just 55 appearances across two-and-a-half seasons. He scored 15 goals in all competitions.

Barcaâ€™s club-record purchase of Philippe Coutinho further diminished his chances of regular first-team football and Arda opted for a return to Turkey, having previously won the domestic title in his home country during his time at Galatasaray.

